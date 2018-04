Save the Date

Electronic Waste and Document Shredding Saturday, May 19th

8:00 a.m. – noon City Hall Parking Lot

22112 El Paseo The City of Rancho Santa Margarita is offering a free electronic waste disposal service and document shredding event on Saturday, May 19, 2018, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the RSM City Hall parking lot. ┬áSafely and responsibly dispose of obsolete electronic waste and prevent identity theft during this “spring cleaning” opportunity.