The City of Rancho Santa Margarita is proud to present our 17th annual New Year’s Eve Celebrating Family and Friends event!Posted on December 1st, 2017
Sunday, December 31st
5 – 9 p.m.
Civic Plaza and Central Park
22232 El Paseo
This festive evening of celebration provides a safe and fun opportunity for the community to gather in celebration of the New Year in an alcohol-free setting. The children’s art contest, generously sponsored by Applied Medical, is the centerpiece of the evening and has become a beloved community tradition. Art contest entries are displayed throughout the halls of the Bell Tower Regional Community Center as part of the celebration.
We hope to see you there!
For more information, call Community Services
at (949) 216-9700.
New Year’s Eve Celebrating Family & Friendsby
Show Comments