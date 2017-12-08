Community Invitation to Farewell Retirement Reception for Chief of Police Services Matthew Barr

Community Invitation to Farewell Retirement Reception for Chief of Police Services Matthew BarrPosted on December 8th, 2017
Community members are invited to congratulate Chief of Police Services Matthew Barr on his impending retirement. After 33 years of service with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the last 4 1/2 years in Laguna Niguel, Chief Barr is retiring on January 4.
The City is hosting a community reception to celebrate his achievements, and everyone is invited to stop by to wish him farewell and a happy retirement. Please RSVP to msterling@cityoflagunaniguel.orgby
