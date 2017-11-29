COMPLETE CASTING ANNOUNCED FOR MOTOWN THE MUSICAL AT SEGERSTROM CENTER FOR THE ARTS

COMPLETE CASTING ANNOUNCED FOR MOTOWN THE MUSICAL AT SEGERSTROM CENTER FOR THE ARTSPosted on November 29th, 2017
December 19 – 24, 2017
Segerstrom Hall
Tickets On Sale Now
In the 1960s, the music of Motown brought America together when it most needed to find common ground. “My Girl,” “Get Ready,” “You’ve Really Got A Hold on Me,” “You’re All I Need,” “I Heard It Through The Grapevine,” “I Want You Back,” “ABC,” “The Love You Save,” “Reach Out and Touch,” and “Sign, Sealed, Delivered,” to name just a few.
Pictured Below: Jasmine Maslanova-Brown (Florence Ballard), Trenyce (Diana Ross) & Quiana Holmes (Mary Wilson) MOTOWN THE MUSICAL. © Joan Marcus, 2017
Now in 2017, in another era where common ground is harder to find, MOTOWN THE MUSICAL – at Segerstrom Center for the Arts December 19 to 24 — pays homage to that era, and the team that Berry Gordy forged to bring an astonishing array of musicians and vocalists of great talent to airwaves and stages across the nation.
Segerstrom Center for the Arts and Work Light Productions are proud to announce
the complete cast for the National Tour of MOTOWN THE MUSICAL. Leading this new tour will be Kenneth Mosley as Berry Gordy, Trenyce as Diana Ross, Matt Manuel as Marvin Gaye, and Justin Reynolds as Smokey Robinson, with Kai Calhoun and Chase Phillips portraying Berry Gordy’s boyhood counterpart and the roles of young stars Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder.
MOTOWN THE MUSICAL will also feature Nick Abbott, Tracy Byrd, Arielle Crosby, Devin Holloway,
Quiana Holmes, Kayla Jenerson, King David Jones, EJ King, Brett Michael Lockey, Jasmine
Maslanova-Brown, Rob McCaffrey, Trey McCoy, Alia Munsch, Erick Patrick, Eric Peters, Isaac
Saunders Jr., Eran Scoggins, Ayla Stackhouse, Nya Trysha, Cartreze Tucker, Dre’ Woods, Jamari
Johnson Williams, and Nazarria Workman.
MOTOWN THE MUSICAL returns to the Segerstrom Hall stage for one week only December 19 – 24,
2017. Single tickets start at $29 and may be purchased online at SCFTA.org
For inquiries about group ticket savings for 10 or more, call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236. The 2 p.m. performance on Saturday, December 23, 2017 will include audio description, open captioning and sign-language interpretation.
Directed by Charles Randolph-Wright, MOTOWN THE MUSICAL is the true American dream story of
Motown founder Berry Gordy’s journey from featherweight boxer to the heavyweight music mogul who
launched the careers of Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye
and so many more.
Featuring more than 50 classic hits such as “My Girl” and “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” MOTOWN
THE MUSICAL tells the story behind the hits as Diana, Smokey, Berry and the whole Motown family fight against the odds to create the soundtrack of change in America. Motown shattered barriers, shaped our lives and made us all move to the same beat. For more information, visit www.MotownTheMusical.com.
Information provided is accurate at the time of printing but is subject to change. Segerstrom Center for
the Arts is a private, non-profit organization. “Segerstrom Center for the Arts” is a registered trademark.
# # #
scfta.orgby