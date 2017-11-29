COMPLETE CASTING ANNOUNCED FOR MOTOWN THE MUSICAL AT SEGERSTROM CENTER FOR THE ARTS

December 19 – 24, 2017

Segerstrom Hall

In the 1960s, the music of Motown brought America together when it most needed to find common ground. “My Girl,” “Get Ready,” “You’ve Really Got A Hold on Me,” “You’re All I Need,” “I Heard It Through The Grapevine,” “I Want You Back,” “ABC,” “The Love You Save,” “Reach Out and Touch,” and “Sign, Sealed, Delivered,” to name just a few.

Pictured Below: Jasmine Maslanova-Brown (Florence Ballard), Trenyce (Diana Ross) & Quiana Holmes (Mary Wilson) MOTOWN THE MUSICAL. © Joan Marcus, 2017

Now in 2017, in another era where common ground is harder to find, MOTOWN THE MUSICAL – at Segerstrom Center for the Arts December 19 to 24 — pays homage to that era, and the team that Berry Gordy forged to bring an astonishing array of musicians and vocalists of great talent to airwaves and stages across the nation.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts and Work Light Productions are proud to announce

the complete cast for the National Tour of MOTOWN THE MUSICAL. Leading this new tour will be Kenneth Mosley as Berry Gordy, Trenyce as Diana Ross, Matt Manuel as Marvin Gaye, and Justin Reynolds as Smokey Robinson, with Kai Calhoun and Chase Phillips portraying Berry Gordy’s boyhood counterpart and the roles of young stars Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder.

MOTOWN THE MUSICAL will also feature Nick Abbott, Tracy Byrd, Arielle Crosby, Devin Holloway,

Quiana Holmes, Kayla Jenerson, King David Jones, EJ King, Brett Michael Lockey, Jasmine

Maslanova-Brown, Rob McCaffrey, Trey McCoy, Alia Munsch, Erick Patrick, Eric Peters, Isaac

Saunders Jr., Eran Scoggins, Ayla Stackhouse, Nya Trysha, Cartreze Tucker, Dre’ Woods, Jamari

Johnson Williams, and Nazarria Workman.

MOTOWN THE MUSICAL returns to the Segerstrom Hall stage for one week only December 19 – 24,

2017. Single tickets start at $29 and may be purchased online at SCFTA.org

For inquiries about group ticket savings for 10 or more, call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236. The 2 p.m. performance on Saturday, December 23, 2017 will include audio description, open captioning and sign-language interpretation.

Directed by Charles Randolph-Wright, MOTOWN THE MUSICAL is the true American dream story of

Motown founder Berry Gordy’s journey from featherweight boxer to the heavyweight music mogul who

launched the careers of Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye

and so many more.

Featuring more than 50 classic hits such as “My Girl” and “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” MOTOWN

THE MUSICAL tells the story behind the hits as Diana, Smokey, Berry and the whole Motown family fight against the odds to create the soundtrack of change in America. Motown shattered barriers, shaped our lives and made us all move to the same beat. For more information, visit www.MotownTheMusical.com.

