Compost giveaway November 4 – City of Aliso Viejo

To commemorate America Recycles Day, the City’s waste hauler CR&R will give away two 30-pound bags of processed green waste (compost or mulch) per customer on Saturday, November 4, 2017.

The compost giveaway is from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. or while supplies last at Soka University, 1 University Drive Parking Lot A.

To receive two free bags, residents must bring this coupon from the September CR&R bill.

Compost is recycled organic materials that can be a source of high nutrients necessary to keep your garden and outdoor plants healthy. It also benefits the environment by recycling valuable organic resources and extending the life of our landfills.

Kelly Tokarski | Public Information Officer

by