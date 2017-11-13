County of Orange Social Services Agency Warns of Text Messaging Scam

The Orange County Social Services Agency (SSA) is warning residents of a text messaging scam targeting CalWORKs, CalFresh, and General Relief clients throughout California.

CalWORKs, CalFresh, and General Relief recipients in various California counties have reported receiving a text message prompting them to call a false phone number that purportedly connects them to their respective County Social Services Agency regarding their benefits issued through their EBT cards.

When the client calls the scammer’s number from the text message, they are prompted by an automated system that requests the caller to enter their personal information such as their EBT card number, PIN, date of birth, and Social Security Number.

Please note that these text messages are NOT originating from the Orange County Social Services Agency and clients are advised to NOT give out their personal information. Please remember that SSA will never ask for your personal information (EBT card number, PIN, date of birth, and Social Security Number) in an email or text message.

While SSA is not aware of any Orange County clients being impacted by this scam at this point in time, we encourage SSA clients to protect their personal information. If you have received one of these messages and provided personal information, it is recommended that you file a report with your local police department. You may also call the California EBT Customer Service Helpline at (877) 328-9677 or contact your assigned case worker.