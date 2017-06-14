COVE GALLERY ARTISTS to be at the 2017 Art-A-Fair in Laguna Beach

The Cove Gallery will have “4” of their Permanent Artists

Exhibiting at this summers’ Art-A-Fair in Laguna Beach

Garry Abel (Booth B-10)

As an artist, we are inspired in so many ways. For me it starts with looking to the sky and being amazed by the beautiful sunrises and sunsets. Nature offers the images and I work to translate the vision to canvas.

Lorraine E’Drie (Booth C-11)

California artist and accredited art personality, Lorraine E’Drie paints with an inspiration born of her unique worldview and contagious joyfulness. Working in both watercolors and oils, she is open and delightfully informative, loving to engage all lovers of art.

Yuri Kuznetsov (Booth B-8)

Yuri participated in around one hundred exhibitions in Sochi, Moscow, Germany, Vancouver, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Aspen, Telluride and Santa Fe. His works are in private collections throughout the world, including Sweden, Great Britain, Holland, Germany, Japan, France, Australia, New Zealand, Finland, USA and more.

Lawson (Booth B-27)

Because my inspiration does not come out of my own devices, all of my work is one of a kind. The observer will not find a recognizable style. My sole desire is that these expressions resonate with the soul of the observer and the piece becomes theirs to enjoy.

About Art-A-Fair

Fine art by 120 renowned artists and master craftspeople from around the world, across the United States and gifted local artists as well. Stroll through Laguna Art-A-Fair’s peaceful garden setting, with cool ocean breezes, and enjoy a memorable day among the artists as they work on their oil paintings, watercolors, acrylics, drawings, photography, digital art, mixed media, sculpture, jewelry, ceramics, glass and wood. Visitors are invited to leisurely walk among the artists as they create. Take advantage of their Adult Artist Workshops and explore and expand your personal artistic horizons while learning from our award-winning instructors.

You’ll be inspired, impassioned, and awed. Open daily June 30-September 3, 2017.

www.art-a-fair.com

777 Laguna Canyon Road Laguna Beach, CA 92651

949 494-4514

About the Cove Gallery

The Cove Gallery is an artist-owned Gallery featuring 14 accomplished artists specializing in a contrast of styles of beautiful original art in the mediums of oils, acrylics, watercolor, mixed media along with 3-D photography and photography-based digital art. They are presented in an ever changing exhibition with the artists there for you to meet and enjoy.

When you buy at Cove Gallery, you are buying original fine art DIRECTLY FROM THE ARTIST. YOU SAVE because there are no added gallery fees on top of the artists’ work.

The Cove Gallery Laguna Beach Has MOVED LOCATIONS!

We are directly across PCH from the front entrance to the

Surf & Sand Resort at 1550 South Coast Highway, and next door to Vertigo Home, in the historic Granada Building.

Relax while you enjoy great original art and approachable artists who want to help you find your perfect new artwork.

Our new address is:

1550 South Coast Hwy

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Phone: (949) 715-7149

www.covegallerylaguna.com

Email: info@covegallerylaguna.com

Gallery Hours:

Wednesday through Monday:

Spring/Fall/Winter: 11am to 5pm Summer Hours: 11am to 6pm

