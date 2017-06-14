COVE GALLERY ARTISTS to be at the 2017 Art-A-Fair in Laguna Beach

COVE GALLERY ARTISTS to be at the 2017 Art-A-Fair in Laguna BeachPosted on June 14th, 2017
The Cove Gallery will have “4” of their Permanent Artists
Exhibiting at this summers’ Art-A-Fair in Laguna Beach
Garry Abel (Booth B-10)
As an artist, we are inspired in so many ways. For me it starts with looking to the sky and being amazed by the beautiful sunrises and sunsets. Nature offers the images and I work to translate the vision to canvas.
Lorraine E’Drie (Booth C-11)
California artist and accredited art personality, Lorraine E’Drie paints with an inspiration born of her unique worldview and contagious joyfulness. Working in both watercolors and oils, she is open and delightfully informative, loving to engage all lovers of art.
Yuri Kuznetsov (Booth B-8)
Yuri participated in around one hundred exhibitions in Sochi, Moscow, Germany, Vancouver, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Aspen, Telluride and Santa Fe. His works are in private collections throughout the world, including Sweden, Great Britain, Holland, Germany, Japan, France, Australia, New Zealand, Finland, USA and more.
Lawson (Booth B-27)
Because my inspiration does not come out of my own devices, all of my work is one of a kind. The observer will not find a recognizable style. My sole desire is that these expressions resonate with the soul of the observer and the piece becomes theirs to enjoy.
About Art-A-Fair
Fine art by 120 renowned artists and master craftspeople from around the world, across the United States and gifted local artists as well. Stroll through Laguna Art-A-Fair’s peaceful garden setting, with cool ocean breezes, and enjoy a memorable day among the artists as they work on their oil paintings, watercolors, acrylics, drawings, photography, digital art, mixed media, sculpture, jewelry, ceramics, glass and wood. Visitors are invited to leisurely walk among the artists as they create. Take advantage of their Adult Artist Workshops and explore and expand your personal artistic horizons while learning from our award-winning instructors.
You’ll be inspired, impassioned, and awed. Open daily June 30-September 3, 2017.
777 Laguna Canyon Road Laguna Beach, CA 92651
949 494-4514
About the Cove Gallery
The Cove Gallery is an artist-owned Gallery featuring 14 accomplished artists specializing in a contrast of styles of beautiful original art in the mediums of oils, acrylics, watercolor, mixed media along with 3-D photography and photography-based digital art. They are presented in an ever changing exhibition with the artists there for you to meet and enjoy.
When you buy at Cove Gallery, you are buying original fine art DIRECTLY FROM THE ARTIST. YOU SAVE because there are no added gallery fees on top of the artists’ work.
The Cove Gallery Laguna Beach Has MOVED LOCATIONS!
We are directly across PCH from the front entrance to the
Surf & Sand Resort at 1550 South Coast Highway, and next door to Vertigo Home, in the historic Granada Building.
Relax while you enjoy great original art and approachable artists who want to help you find your perfect new artwork.
Our new address is:
1550 South Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Phone: (949) 715-7149
Email: info@covegallerylaguna.com
Gallery Hours:
Wednesday through Monday:
Spring/Fall/Winter: 11am to 5pm Summer Hours: 11am to 6pm
