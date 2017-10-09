Cove Gallery in Laguna Beach to Host their Annual Fall Event on Saturday, November 4th, 2017

“The Gift of Art Holiday Show”

offering Original Small and Affordable Art for sale by the Cove Gallery Artists!

Small Works will feature art, no larger than 12” x 12”, in all our Artists favorite mediums, from Oils, Acrylics, Watercolors and photography.

The Gift of Art Holiday Show will take place on Saturday, November 4, 2017 from 5pm to 8pm.

Open to the public, it’s the perfect opportunity to get that Special Holiday gift of Original Art For your Family or Loved one!

In addition, the Cove Gallery Artists will be serving complimentary Wine and Hors d’ oeuvres as you browse the walls of the Cove Gallery!

The New Cove Gallery is directly across PCH from the front entrance to the Surf & Sand Resort at 1550 South Coast Highway, and next door to Vertigo Home,in the historic Granada Building. (Just ½ block south of our old location in the Art Center!”

About the Cove Gallery

The Cove Gallery is an artist-owned Gallery featuring 14 accomplished artists specializing in a contrast of styles of beautiful original art in the mediums of oils, acrylics, watercolor, mixed media along with 3-D photography, digital art and traditional Photography. They are presented in an ever changing exhibition with the artists there for you to meet and enjoy.

When you buy at Cove Gallery, you are buying original fine art DIRECTLY FROM THE ARTIST. YOU SAVE because there are no added gallery fees on top of the artists’ work.

Our new address is:

1550 South Coast Hwy

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Phone: (949) 715-7149

www.covegallerylaguna.com

Email: info@covegallerylaguna.com

Gallery Hours:

Wednesday through Monday:

Spring/Fall/Winter: 11am to 5pm Summer Hours: 11am to 6pm

by