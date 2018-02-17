Cove Gallery in Laguna Beach introduces two new Laguna Beach High School Art Students to their “New Young Artist” Program

Cove Gallery in Laguna Beach has teamed up with Laguna Beach High School to create an exciting new program that gives LBHS artists the opportunity to not only show some of their art in a Laguna Beach gallery but also gives the student a “total gallery experience”.

The new students will be introduced at the upcoming First Thursday’s Art Walk on March 1, 2018. Both Camille Demilly Otteson and Saylor Petzoldt are based in Laguna Beach attending Laguna Beach High School and will be showing their work at the gallery and learning about how a gallery works from top to bottom.

According to Bridget Beaudry-Porter, Art Teacher at Laguna Beach High School, “We’re very excited to work with Cove Gallery on this unique opportunity. It gives our emerging young artists first-hand experience of gallery life, and great exposure of their work. Camille and Saylor are the third group of students to be involved in this innovative program.”

Steve Bernstein, one of the permanent artists at Cove Gallery, said the gallery is “proud to be helping nurture and encourage such talented young artists in the Laguna Beach community.”

CAMILLE DEMILLY OTTESON

Artist Biography and Statement – DeMilly Otteson is a junior at Laguna Beach High School and has been creating ceramics for three years. She worked with a professional artist, Sharon Hardy, for a few months who helped her with wheel throwing and glazing pieces for her art shows and art installations. DeMilly Otteson has been interested in ceramics and art in general as long as she can remember and her parents have always pushed her to pursue and develop her abilities as an artist. Her work is organic in form and shows influences from the beauty in nature and her depth of appreciation for the planet we live.

SAYLOR PETZOLDT

Artist Biography – Petzholdt is a 19-year old artist at Laguna Beach High School who is inspired by the wildlife that she grew up seeing as a young girl in Florida. Within the past year, Petzholdt has been commissioned to illustrate an album cover and zine for her favorite local recording studio and band as well as illustrate a children’s book for Steele Stebbin’s Philanthropies.

In the future, Petzholdt hopes that art continues to manifest itself into her life as consistently as it has, only to grow deeper and more professionally through a college education in illustration.

Artist Statement – Through my drawings, I hope to lessen the gap in the relationship between humans and animals. My works may draw one back to the raw fellowship one had with a childhood pet or experience with an animal by conveying the animal’s true identity as a friend to the viewer. By putting animals on display in such a way, I hope to break the barrier between people and animals, evoking the empathy for them that people once had.

The Grand Opening and first showing of the student’s work will be inside the Cove Gallerys’ “First Thursday’s Laguna Beach Art Walk” on Thursday, March 1, 2018, 6pm – 9pm

Come meet our two new Student Young Artists, Camille, and Saylor, and view their latest works, along with those of the permanent Cove Gallery artists and their original art!

About Cove Gallery

Cove Gallery is an artist-owned gallery featuring 14 accomplished artists specializing in a contrast of styles of beautiful original art in the mediums of oils, acrylics, watercolor, mixed media along with 3-D photography, digital art, and traditional photography. They are presented in an ever-changing exhibition with the artists there for you to meet and enjoy.

When you buy at Cove Gallery, you are buying original fine art DIRECTLY FROM THE ARTIST. YOU SAVE because there are no added gallery fees on top of the artists’ work.

