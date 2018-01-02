Cove Gallery in Laguna Beach introduces two new LBHS Art Students to their “New Young Artist” Program

Featured Laguna Beach High School Artists for January-February 2018 –

SHEA SKENDERIAN and ELLA STEINBACH

Cove Gallery in Laguna Beach has teamed up with Laguna Beach High School to create an exciting new program that gives LBHS artists the opportunity to not only show some of their art in a Laguna Beach gallery but also gives the student a “total gallery experience”.

The new students will be introduced at the upcoming First Thursday’s Art Walk on January 4, 2018. Both Shea Skenderian and Ella Steinbach are based in Laguna Beach and are Seniors, attending Laguna Beach High School and will be showing their work at the gallery and learning about how a gallery works from top to bottom.

According to Bridget Beaudry-Porter, Art Teacher at Laguna Beach High School, “We’re very excited to work with Cove Gallery on this unique opportunity. It gives our emerging young artists first-hand experience of gallery life and great exposure of their work. Shea and Ella are the second group of students to be involved in this innovative program.”

Steve Bernstein, one of the permanent artists at Cove Gallery, said the gallery is “proud to be helping nurture and encourage such talented young artists in the Laguna Beach community.”

SHEA SKENDERIAN

Artist Biography

Skenderian is a Laguna Beach native and a senior at the local high school.

Many of her works focus on the human figure, while others are meant for experimentation. She primarily works in oil paint but has pieces completed in graphite, charcoal, acrylic paint, and pastel.

Her grandmother, a professional artist, has instilled in her a love of art.

Artist Statement – One series of my art concentrates on sexual abuse. The series tells a story of pain, numbness, frustration, self-realization, confusion, cleansing, and recovery. My portfolio starts with suffering and comes full-circle to recovery and renewal. Another series of my art is dedicated to experimentation. The works do not have a set theme and are meant for me to explore and grow artistically.

ELLA STEINBACH

Artist Biography

Steinbach is an art student and Senior at Laguna Beach High School.

Born in San Francisco to a photographer and recording engineer, she has been involved in the artistic community from a young age. Originally based in drawing and collage and later expanding into photography and digital drawing, she strives to develop her work throughout a variety of mediums.

Artist Statement – While traveling across the United States on a month-long road trip I began to notice that my generation was experiencing a major shift in the relationship between infrastructure and nature. Traveling through the wilderness from east to west, I was able to witness an evolution in the landscape and its parallels with the evolution of human interaction with the environment as it is today and into the future.

The Grand Opening and first showing of the student’s work will be inside the Cove Gallery’s “First Thursday’s Laguna Beach Art Walk” on Thursday, January 4, 2018, 6 pm – 9 pm

Come meet our two new Student Young Artists, Shea, and Ella, and view their latest works, along with

those of the permanent Cove Gallery artists and their original art!

Cove Gallery is an artist-owned gallery featuring 14 accomplished artists specializing in a contrast of styles of beautiful original art in the mediums of oils, acrylics, watercolor, mixed media along with 3-D photography, digital art, and traditional photography. They are presented in an ever-changing exhibition with the artists there for you to meet and enjoy.

When you buy at Cove Gallery, you are buying original fine art DIRECTLY FROM THE ARTIST. YOU SAVE because there are no added gallery fees on top of the artists’ work.

Cove Gallery

1550 South Coast Hwy

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Phone: (949) 715-7149

www.covegallerylaguna.com

Email: info@covegallerylaguna.com

Cove Gallery is directly across PCH from the front entrance to the Surf & Sand Resort at 1550 South Coast Highway, and next door to Vertigo Home, in the historic Granada Building.

by