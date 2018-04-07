Cove Gallery in Laguna Beach set to unveil a new Exhibition Series

This series will begin with:

UNITY: Imagine

Enjoy complimentary Hors d’ Oeuvres, Wine and mingle with the Artists! The event is Free and Open to the public!

The Exhibition will consist of our Cove Gallery artists, working in a variety of mediums, coming together to create one unified work of ART. The artists will express their perspective on Unity through their own definition. The individual pieces will be offered for sale in a Silent Auction format that will end on the last day of the Exhibition, Thursday, May 31, 2018.

About Cove Gallery

Cove Gallery is an artist-owned gallery featuring 14 accomplished artists specializing in a contrast of styles of beautiful original art in the mediums of oils, acrylics, watercolor, mixed media along with 3-D photography, digital art, and traditional photography. They are presented in an ever-changing exhibition with the artists there for you to meet and enjoy.

When you buy at Cove Gallery, you are buying original fine art DIRECTLY FROM THE ARTIST. YOU SAVE because there are no added gallery fees on top of the artists’ work.

Cove Gallery

1550 South Coast Hwy

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Phone: (949) 715-7149

www.covegallerylaguna.com

Email: info@covegallerylaguna.com

Cove Gallery is directly across PCH from the front entrance to the Surf & Sand Resort at 1550 South Coast Highway, and next door to Vertigo Home, in the historic Granada Building.

Gallery Hours:

Wednesday through Monday:

Spring/Fall/Winter: 11am to 5pm Summer Hours: 11am to 6pm

