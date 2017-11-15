Cove Gallery Laguna to feature LCAD Student Art for month of December

Cove Gallery Laguna is pleased to showcase artist Jacqueline Inzunza LCAD Student Mentor Program Artist For the month of December 2017

Artist Statement:

I am an expressionist painter. When painting, my heart takes over my hand controlling my brush marks, and the use of color to portray mood. I gravitate towards the red and violet hues; they have a way of calming my soul and exciting it. My art is a mix of subject matters—things that resonate with me on an emotional level. It brings me satisfaction when the viewers sense the emotions left behind.

About the Artist

As a child, Jacqueline would spend hours drawing and coloring. As she grew older and matured her art materials expanded. At an early age she enrolled in art school, fell in love, married, and started a family; her studies took a pause. Her children now have grown, and she has bounced back on the art path.

She has spent her time traveling with family and friends to different historical sites such as different artist’s studios, Frida Kahlo’s bed, Claude Monet’s garden, remote corner of the world where the ocean and desert meet; yet somehow always finding herself with a piece of paper drawing or painting a quick sketch. Drawing has always been a part of her.

Her travels have opened her mind and heart influencing her work. She is an expressionist painter. When painting her heart takes over her hand controlling brush marks, gravitating to the red and violet hues; they have a way of calming her soul and exciting it. Jacqueline’s art is a mix of subject matters; all painted with a bit of her essence.

Jacqueline has exhibited in galleries in Mexico and Laguna Beach. Her work can be found in collections internationally. She is currently completing her BFA in drawing and painting at Laguna College of Art and Design.

Education

2014 ~ Present Laguna College of Art and Design (LCAD) Laguna Beach, CA

2017 LCAD Summer Study Abroad Program, Prague

2016 LCAD Summer Study Abroad Program, France

2010 ~ 2012 Carmen Avalos Sculpture Studio, Guadalajara, Mexico

2006 ~ 2010 Consuelo Velasquez Studio, Guadalajara, Mexico

Exhibitions

2017 Laguna City Hall Art That is Small Laguna Beach, CA

2017 LCAD Gallery SoJourn in France Laguna Beach, CA

2016 LCAD Gallery Group Small Works Show Laguna Beach, CA

2012 Centro Cultural Ceiba Altar de Muertos Guadalajara, Mexico

2012 Centro Cultural Ceiba Group Exhibition Guadalajara, Mexico

2012 Mio Cardio El Colectivo Azul Guadalajara, Mexico

Come meet Jacqueline at The December Laguna First Thursday Art Walk Reception will be on Thursday, December 7, 2017, from 6 – 9 pm in the Cove Gallery.

