Laura Parker is the Cove Gallery’s featured “Artist of the Month” for January 2018

My intention is that my art will connect

with you, and move you.

About the Artist

Graduating from Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphic Design, I had the opportunity to live and work overseas, enriching my love of all things art. I soon started my own advertising agency, still painting during much of my free time. Leaving the corporate world behind for a more relaxed coastal way of life, I recently moved from the Midwest to Southern California. I’ve found inspiration in the sun, sea, and the vibrant art community of Laguna Beach.

(Laura pictured on left)

The style of my art is abstract expressionism. Working purely from an intuitive, subconscious level, my paintings are dictated by movement, color, shape, and texture. When I force art or push an idea, it pushes back. I have to let art come to me. It helps to get my “self” out of the way to let creativity flow from within, expressing what cannot be expressed with words, and therefore, it is a feeling or emotion interpreted only by you.

I enjoy commissioned work because Iʼm creating art that is unique to that individual or company. The research in working with the homeowner/company to produce art that enhance the surroundings is the quintessential artist experience. My favorite moment is the look on a clientʼs face when they see their idea brought to life. Please feel free to contact me regarding any commissioned work at (920)438-9039.

All art is original and one of a kind.

Thank you for honoring my work

with your time and presence.

Come meet Laura at the January Laguna First Thursday Art Walk. A reception will be on Thursday, January 4, 2018 from 6 – 9 pm in the Cove Gallery.

The New Cove Gallery is directly across PCH from the front entrance to the Surf & Sand Resort at 1550 South Coast Highway, and next door to Vertigo Home,

in the historic Granada Building.

(Just ½ block south of our old location in the Art Center!”

About the Cove Gallery

The Cove Gallery is an artist-owned Gallery featuring 14 accomplished artists specializing in a contrast of styles of beautiful original art in the mediums of oils, acrylics, watercolor, mixed media along with 3-D photography, digital art, and traditional Photography. They are presented in an ever-changing exhibition with the artists there for you to meet and enjoy.

When you buy at Cove Gallery, you are buying original fine art DIRECTLY FROM THE ARTIST. YOU SAVE because there are no added gallery fees on top of the artists’ work.

Our new address is:

1550 South Coast Hwy

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Phone: (949) 715-7149

www.covegallerylaguna.com

Email: info@covegallerylaguna.com

Gallery Hours:

Wednesday through Monday:

Spring/Fall/Winter: 11am to 5pm Summer Hours: 11am to 6pm

