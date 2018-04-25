COX COMMUNICATIONS SHOWCASES “CONNECTED INDEPENDENCE” SENIOR SMART HOME

Cox Communications partnered with senior living experts today to showcase a new era in digital living that provides older adults with the ability to age in place in their own homes. According to AARP, nearly 90% of adults ages 65 and older prefer aging in their current home rather than move to an assisted living or retirement community.

Pill-dispenser: Left to right – Ken Ray; Kevin Soria, Cox Communications; Jennifer Cobb, Cox Communications

Cox outfitted a single-family home in Lake Forest with smart home technology for the “Connected Independence” senior smart home event, which included senior living experts and Internet-enabled smart devices demonstrating how seniors can use new technology to live safely, independently and more comfortably at home while providing their adult children and caregivers with peace of mind.

“Smart home technology can help families avoid the wrenching decision and the expense of moving an aging parent to an assisted living facility,” said Ryland Madison, director of product marketing, Cox Communications. “A connected home ensures seniors can continue their daily routine while maintaining – and even enhancing – their quality of life in their own home.”

VRvacation: “Ken Ray uses the Rendever virtual reality platform to virtually travel to Paris, France to visit the Eiffel Tower. ‘This is great for seniors like me that find it hard to travel and do a lot of walking and stair climbing, commented Ray.”

The event featured national and San Diego-based senior living innovators, businesses, and experts. More than 35 interactive demonstrations, powered by Cox Communications’ broadband network, ran simultaneously throughout the home, including:

Virtual reality – the Rendever virtual reality platform allows seniors to virtually “travel” to their favorite destinations if they are unable to physically

Telemedicine sessions –Trapollo telemedicine services let doctors diagnose and treat seniors from the comfort of their home.

Double Robotics Telepresence Robot – Provides a way to check on older adults when their loved ones can’t be there in person. People can see and be seen as they steer the robot via remote control from anywhere in the world.

“The future of caregiving” – Demonstrations by Alison Jacobson, The Safety Mom, on how connected devices can assist with caregiving.

Smart Window/Door Sensor – Wireless device detects when doors and windows are opened.

Pill Dispensers – Helps seniors stay on schedule with their medications. Helps prevent forgotten dosages or mixed medications, and sends audible and visual alerts up to 30 minutes before pills are scheduled to be taken.

Readable Voice Mail – Sends transcripts of voice messages to email

Clarity P300 Handset Landline Telephone – Makes sounds louder and easier to understand. Seniors can call people by pushing a photo button.

GeniCan – Garbage can that scans items as they’re thrown away. The GeniCan app builds a shopping list based on what needs to be replaced, and schedules home delivery t.hrough Amazon Dash.

Parrot Pot – Seniors never have to worry about their plants again. The Parrot Pot gives plants the right amount of water at the right time. This smart flowerpot has four sensors that monitor light, temperature, and soil moisture and fertilizer levels in real time. The simple app even has a database of over 8,000 plants to give seniors advice on how to help their favorite flowers thrive

Additional stations included a Wi-Fi Slow Cooker, Wi-Fi vacuum, Wi-Fi cat (Joy for All Orange Tabby Cat), electronic pet feeder, electronic fork that tracks eating habits, smart door locks and video cameras, glass break sensors, water/flood sensors, motion sensors and other safety devices.

“By connecting healthcare providers, caregivers and families to innovative care services through the smart home environment, families can prolong the quality of life at home, and lower healthcare costs without sacrificing peace of mind,” Madison said, adding that reliable high-speed internet is essential for multiple devices to work properly at the same time.

Cox Communications continues to aggressively invest in its network as well as new ventures such as healthcare and Internet of Things to better power smart homes, smart businesses and smart cities of the future.

Cox has invested $15 billion in its infrastructure in the past 10 years and is investing another $10 billion in the next five years to bring fiber closer to homes, increase speeds and improve products.

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is a broadband communications and entertainment company, providing advanced digital video, Internet, telephone and home security and automation services over its own nationwide IP network.

The third-largest U.S. cable company, Cox serves approximately 6 million residences and businesses. Cox Business is a facilities-based provider of voice, video and data solutions for commercial customers, and Cox Media is a full-service provider of national and local cable spot and digital media advertising. Cox is known for its pioneering efforts in broadband, voice and commercial services, industry-leading customer care and its outstanding workplaces.

For 10 years, Cox has been recognized as a best operator for women by Women in Cable Telecommunications; Cox has ranked among DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity 12 times. More information about Cox Communications, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cox Enterprises, is available at www.cox.com and www.coxmedia.com.

About Kenneth (Ken) Eugene Ray

Ken Ray, age 84, is a native of Columbia, Missouri and made his

way to California in 1952 while visiting his older brother, a marine

stationed at Camp Pendleton. He now lives in Mission Viejo.

During this visit, he met the love of

his life, Edith, at a church retreat and decided to make California

his home after his service with the U.S. Army.

Married for over 50 years, Ken and Edith raised a family of five in

Mission Viejo, California. He had a successful career as a bank

executive, and after retiring from the banking industry, he kept

busy with various security guard posts at gated communities,

shopping centers and Lake Mission Viejo.

He officially retired in 2007 after Edith passed and has lived with his son and family with

young children. Living among young grandchildren and having his adult children spread across Texas and Michigan, Ken relies on technology to stay connected, healthy and entertained. He is savvy on his smartphone and laptop to watch videos of his favorite bluegrass, gospel and orchestra music, uses FaceTime and Skype to visit with family, and connects with extended family on Facebook. His Fitbit and iPhone monitor his steps and remind him to take a break from his favorite recliner.

While on his recliner, you will find the Cox Contour 2 voice-activated remote control nearby that makes

it easy for Ken to find the programs he wants to watch. Often forgetting which network carries the Los

Angeles Angels of Anaheim games and times, or wanting to watch a marathon of Clint Eastwood movies,

Ken simply speaks into the remote control to find and record the programs he wants to watch. He’s able

to pull up past episodes of Huell Howser’s California Gold and Columbo and watch his favorite TV

evangelists on demand without worrying about oversleeping for church

