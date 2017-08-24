CREATIVE THINKERS BUSINESS LUNCHEON COMES TO ANAHEIM

Crafters, designers, artists, and creatively fun people are invited to the Association for Creative Industries (AFCI) SoCal Chapter’s Business Luncheon on September 13, 2017 at JT Schmid’s in Anaheim to, “Learn, Connect, and Discover,” how to improve or build a craft business. Whether you create for fun, income or want to find out if your craft is really a business, the AFCI SoCal will offer you options, ideas, and a helpful network of crafty, creative people.

Come be inspired by other creative people who have a passion to design and craft. The AFCI SoCal luncheon is more than a meal, it is an opportunity to learn the latest in financial options from guest speaker Nate Jemison of the Orange County/Inland Empire Small Business Development Center and receive in person business support. Also, be inspired by Los Angeles designer Paulina Herrera of Paulina Clothing to hear how she transformed her sewing hobby into a successful clothing and home décor line.

Purchase tickets by September 1st to reserve a bag of swag filled with Lisa Pavelka, Clover Needlecraft, and Judikins products. Tickets are $20.00 AFCI Members or $25.00 Non-members; available online at www.CraftandHobby.org or .Facebook.com/AFCISoCalChapter.

Each ticket includes: lunch of your choice, a beverage, a raffle ticket, craft project with Paulina Herrera plus a swag bag. And each attendee has the chance to win gift certificates from: Pinot’s Palette of Pasadena, Dragonfly Shops & Gardens of Orange, Design & Dine Mandalas by Elizabeth Simone plus tickets to the Bowers Museum and Sawdust Winter Fantasy!

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2017

Time: 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Place: JT Schmid’s 2610 E Katella, Anaheim 92806

Price: $25.00 Non-members or $20.00 AFCI Members

Parking: Free behind JT Schmid’s

Contact: SoCal@afci.global

AFCI is a local and international 501(c) 6 private, not-for-profit organization committed to its vision of a healthy, vibrant and innovative community that enriches people’s lives through crafting and other creative activities. The AFCI SoCal Chapter serves communities from Ventura to San Diego County. Note: AFCI was formerly known as the Craft and Hobby Association.

Submitted by Dolores C. Colín

Co-Secretary, AFCI Southern California Chapter

by