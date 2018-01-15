Crime Prevention  Fraud and Cyber Crimes Workshop

Wednesday, January 24, 2018

6:30 – 8:00 p.m.

Norman P. Murray Community and Senior Center

Part of the Orange County Sheriff Department’s “Stay Safe OC” Partners in Crime Prevention Workshop series, the program will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Norman P. Murray Community and Senior Center, 24932 Veterans Way. The workshop series is geared to help residents learn valuable information on current crime trends and safety practices that can help deter crime in the community.

Fraud and Cyber Crimes are currently some of the most common, fastest growing crimes. Today’s connectivity to the worldwide web and access to advanced technology have simplified life in many ways. However, technology has also opened up a criminal dark side in which thieves lurk, seeking to steal financial and personal information causing financial duress for members of the community. Don’t miss this opportunity to gain valuable information and become vigilant on ways to avoid the web of thieves.

Due to limited seating, reservations are required.

Norman P. Murray Community and Senior Center 24932 Veterans Way Mission Viejo, CA 92692

