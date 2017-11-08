CUB SCOUTS AND BOY SCOUTS JOIN FORCES IN FLAG FOLDING ASSIGNMENT

The Mission Viejo, Saddleback Valley Elks called upon the Boy Scouts of Troop #603 and Cub Scouts of Pack #601 to help in folding the hundreds of service worn flags collected from households in the Saddleback Valley.

The youth groups are both sponsored by the local Lodge. The flags are to be retired on Nov 12th in the Elks solemn ritual Flag Retirement ceremony.

L to R: Cub Scouts Justin Fritz and Jacob Antenesse have fun attempting to properly fold the tiniest flag in the collection

The event takes place each year in November, when officers and members representing the ten Elks lodges of the Orange Coast District meet in a respectful ceremony to pay one last honor to the service worn Flags before they are taken away and properly incinerated.

Thousands of service worn Flags of our country, ready to be retired were collected by Elks Lodges throughout the year. The Boy Scouts under the direction of Scoutmaster Frank Perez and Cubmaster Christopher Lovelace gladly accepted the assignment saying. “Both of our youth groups will consider it an honor to see that the flags are all properly folded.”

The Flags will then be ready to be displayed one last time on long tables during the ceremony which will be held at the Fullerton Elks Lodge on Sunday November 12th. There will be a dinner at 6pm and the ceremony at 7pm. The event is open to the public.

Boy Scouts of Troop #603 and Cub Scouts of Pack #601 proudly embracing folded American Flags



The Mission Viejo/Saddleback Valley Elks Lodge #2444 is celebrating 48 years of service to Saddleback Valley Communities. It is one of 10 lodges in the Orange Coast District of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (BPOE) whose headquarters is in Chicago, Illinois. The BPOE is a charitable organization with a 149 year history of giving. “Elks Care Elks Share” For information regarding Elks programs or membership, call 949 830-3557

Andy Costello

Marketing & Membership Committeeman



Photo Credits: Elks Grand Lodge Area 7

by