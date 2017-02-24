Curb ramp project meant to benefit Aliso Viejo

In an effort to benefit the community, the City of Aliso Viejo will complete curb ramp construction at more than 50 locations in town throughout the coming weeks.

The project calls for building curb ramps at locations on Westridge, Oak View, Liberty, Pursuit and Journey. The project includes removing and replacing existing curb ramps with current up-to-date ramps and other work.

Curb ramps provide pedestrian access between the sidewalk and roadway for folks using wheelchairs, strollers, walkers, crutches, handcarts and bicycles. The ramps also benefit pedestrians who have trouble stepping up and down high curbs.

The City project will be paid for with federal funds through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Kelly Tokarski

KT Community Relations