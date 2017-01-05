Dance and Music Classes for Children with Disabilities to be offered by Segerstrom Center for the Arts

New classes are one of several initiatives made possible

by Segerstrom Center’s Next Act Campaign Enrollment is underway; classes begin February 6, 2017.

As part of its expanded commitment to serving the community, Segerstrom Center for the Arts will offer a series of inclusive dance and music classes for children ages 4 through 12. These programs are specially designed for children with disabilities such as Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, autism spectrum disorders, audio and visual impairments and other complex needs, however all children are welcome. The classes will help the children to explore their full physical and social potential through dance, movement, music, and sensory tools.

They will have fun while exercising and improving balance, coordination, and confidence through personal and social growth. The first series of classes will begin Monday, February 6th and will last for six weeks. Classes will be limited to 10 students and will be offered on Mondays from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m., Thursdays from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. and Saturdays from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Classes will be grouped by age. The 6-week class series is $120 per student. Financial needs-based scholarships are available.

