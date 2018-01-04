Dawson Cole Fine Art in Laguna Beach Holds Special Event and Toy-Drive Benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach during Holiday Season 

During the month of December, Laguna Beach’s Dawson Cole Fine Art shared their philanthropic spirit and holiday cheer by hosting a special event benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach. On Dec. 7th, Rich and Ariane MacDonald from Dawson Cole Fine Art welcomed guests at their gallery to join a festive evening with small bites and delicious desserts from Broadway Restaurant, followed by a special performance from dancers at the Festival Ballet Theatre who performed vignettes from the Nutcracker and offered a photo opportunity with guests.

The gallery offered an amazing opportunity drawing where guest could win a One-Night Stay at the Ritz Carlton of Laguna Niguel, a gift bag by Dr. Obagi, tickets to see the Nutcracker at the Irvine Barclay Theater, among other gifts. Sales from the opportunity drawing benefit the programs offered to kids attending the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach.

Festival Ballet Theatre dancers performing vignette from the Nutcracker

Prior to the event, Dawson Cole Fine Art asked attending guest to help support the Club by providing an unwrapped toy or new article of clothing for a boy or girl to help families who are in need of a helping hand this past Christmas. The Club was amazed at how many toys were donated to them from the special event. “We are very grateful for the all the support and tremendous commitment Dawson Cole Fine Art has provided to our Club during the month of December and beyond,” said CEO, Pam Estes of the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach. She adds, “The wonderful toys that were donated by our heart-warming Laguna Beach locals and surrounding areas bought so much joy to children of families who were in need of help during this holiday. We’d like to especially thank Rich and Ariane Macdonald for putting on this joyous event and making a positive impact in our youth who are our future.”

ABOUT DAWSON COLE FINE ART GALLERIES

Originally established in 1993, Dawson Cole Fine Art specializes in Contemporary and Modern sculpture, drawings, prints, and unique works on paper by American and European Masters. With a special concentration in Contemporary, Early Modern, and West Coast Regionalism, the gallery offers works by Chuck Close, Wayne Thiebaud, Donald Sultan, Richard MacDonald, Henri Matisse, Henry Moore, Pablo Picasso, Jian Wang, Tom Betts and Jim Lamb.

For more information please visit onlinehttp://www.dawsoncolefineart.com/ and on Facebook.

About The Club

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach service area includes Laguna Beach, Aliso Viejo, Lake Forest and the surrounding communities, and occupies three sites in Laguna Beach: Canyon Branch, Bluebird Branch, and Lang Branch. Together, they offer a nationally recognized and award-winning year-round Out-of-School enrichment program that focuses on the whole family.

From preschool to parenting classes, The Boys & Girls Club offers an array of services that focus on; academic success, good character and citizenship, healthy lifestyles and creative expression. Being an indispensable asset to the families of our community is a Boys & Girls Club time-honored tradition. For over 60 years, The Boys & Girls Club strives to support the youth of Laguna Beach throughout of school recreation that celebrates the whole child.

For more information about The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org or call (949) 494-2535.

Photo Credit: The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach

