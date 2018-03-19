DEAR EVAN HANSEN HEADLINES BROADWAY SERIES AT SEGERSTROM CENTER FOR THE ARTS

CURTAIN CALL SERIES FEATURES

TONY®-WINNING BEST MUSICAL REVIVAL

HELLO, DOLLY!

STARRING BROADWAY LEGEND BETTY BUCKLEY

Plus: Beautiful – The Carole King Musical • Cats

BONUS OFFER

The Phantom of the Opera



2018 – 2019 BROADWAY SEASON

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

HEADLINES BROADWAY SERIES

WINNER OF SIX 2017 TONY® AWARDS INCLUDING BEST MUSICAL

AND 2018 GRAMMY® AWARD FOR BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM

Plus: Waitress • Come From Away • Disney’s Aladdin •

Fiddler on the Roof• Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory





A season of Tony Award-winning Broadway hits – Center premieres and returning favorites – await audiences at Segerstrom Center for the Arts’ 2018-2019 Broadway and Curtain Call Series, plus a special Bonus Offer. Coming to the Center for the first time are Waitress, Dear Evan Hansen, Come From Away, Disney’s Aladdin, and Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. There will be new productions of the Tony Award®-winning Best Musical Revival HELLO, DOLLY! starring Broadway legend Betty Buckley and Fiddler on the Roof. The season also includes three shows with remarkable and touching stories and iconic songs, Beautiful – The Carole King Musical, Cats and The Phantom of the Opera.

