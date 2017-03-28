Department of Theatre Arts at Saddleback College presents Once Upon a Mattress on April 7th through the 15th in the McKinney Theatre

Directed by John-David Keller, musically directed by Taylor Stephenson, and Choreographed by Natalie Baldwin, this popular musical, that marked the Broadway debut of Carol Burnett, is based on The Princess and the Pea by Hans Christian Andersen.

With wonderful songs, hilarious and raucous antics, romantic and melodic courtships, chances are you’ll never look at fairy tales the same.

Dates are: April 7, 8, 13, 14, 15 at 7:30 p.m. and April 9, 15 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by calling (949) 582-4656 (noon-4:00 p.m., Tuesday-Friday) and online at www.saddleback.edu/arts. Prices are $15 general; $12 seniors; $10 students.

Saddleback Arts

by