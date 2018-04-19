DHHS SOCSA Showcase, don’t miss out on great performances, live and silent auctions!

Who: Dana Hills High School South Orange County School of the Arts (http://www.socsarts.org/)

What: Annual Showcase performance, “The Greatest Showcase!” and live and silent auctions; performances from every aspect of the program (instrumental, dance, musical theatre, photography, art)

When: Saturday, April 28th, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. (so many performers, two seatings)

Where: Dana Hills High School’s Porthole Theatre, 3333 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, CA 92629

Why: SOCSA is a performing arts magnet program and this annual showcase and auction event is the program’s largest fundraiser, allowing more than a dozen performances per year.

by