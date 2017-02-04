Don’t miss free Film of Character Feb. 19

The public is invited to a screening of the inspiring film “A More Perfect Union” on Sunday, February 19 at Mission Viejo City Hall. The event is sponsored by the Mission Viejo Community of Character Committee and begins at 2 p.m. The film presentation is designed to highlight Mission Viejo’s Character trait of “unity” and commemorate Presidents Day.

In the summer of 1787, 55 men from 12 states went to Philadelphia to draft a new constitution to unify the United States. The framers of the Constitution included James Madison, George Washington, Benjamin Franklin and Alexander Hamilton, all prominently featured in the film “A More Perfect Union.” The United States became a nation thanks to the effort of these American statesmen.

After viewing the film, you will understand the trials and tribulations these men went through to forge a new nation. Benjamin Franklin will be on hand February 19 to lead a post-film discussion of what has become known as the “Miracle at Philadelphia.”

The film is non-rated and suitable for people of all ages. It will be shown on a theater- size screen with theater-style seating and surround-sound at 200 Civic Center, just across from the Mission Viejo Library.

For more information about this free event, call 949-470-3062.

Kelly Tokarski

Public Information Specialist

City of Mission Viejo