Don’t miss out on High School Musical Season – Support Local Theatre at it’s best!

It’s our favorite time of year, – yes – even better than Christmas and Halloween, it’s High School Spring Musical month. Most of the High Schools around our area have performed or will be performing their Musicals now. Don’t miss out on this excellent opportunity to see wonderful affordable theatre. These talented youth and their leaders have been working on these productions for months.

You will be impressed with their bodies of work and you will leave singing and dancing for days. We have seen “Legally Blonde” at Capo, “Crazy For You” at Tesoro, and “Oliver” at Aliso Niguel High School. All were remarkable. The costumes and sets are incredible, they amazed us! We are looking forward to seeing, “Legally Blonde” at Laguna Hills HS, “Les Mis” at San Juan and “Jasper in Deadland” at OCSA.

Please go to Aliso Laguna News High School Links for more information on productions.

