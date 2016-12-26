Don’t miss next Teen Pop-Up MakerSpace program Jan. 16

If you’re a teenager, ponder the following: What would you do if you were trapped in the dark with only paper, a graphite pencil, 9-volt battery and an LED in your pockets?

Find out on January 16 when we channel your inner MacGyver and show you how those elements can become a functional flashlight. Drop by the Mission Viejo Library’s Heritage Room any time between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. for this free event that caters to teens age 13-17.

This fun series is possible thanks to a grant from the California State Library.

The Mission Viejo Library is located at 100 Civic Center Drive. For more information, call 949-830-7100.

Kelly Tokarski

Public Information Specialist

City of Mission Viejo