Don’t miss out on Laguna Playhouse’s a Night with Janis Joplin in its closing week
Posted on September 5th, 2017
Last weekend I had the great opportunity to watch A Night With Janis Joplin at the Laguna Playhouse with a good friend. We entered having different levels of knowledge about Janis Joplin, but we exited having a greater appreciation for Joplin and all of the African American blues singers that were her inspiration.
A Night With Janis Joplin is a 2013 stage-play of sorts about the life of rock singer Janis Joplin who changed the face of popular music with her blues influences and heavy vocals. I say stage-play of sorts because it isn’t a biographical play in the sense that A talks to B about events in their life that caused them to be a certain way. Joplin is set up like a bohemian 60s Rock concert. Between songs in the “set” Janis Joplin monologues to the audience about her life and her musical influences. Joplin was heavily influenced by African American Blues and Soul singers such as Bessie Smith, Odetta, Nina Simone, Etta James, and Aretha Franklin, who all make appearances in this show.
Kelly McIntyre stars as Janis Joplin in the Laguna Playhouse production of “A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN,” now playing at the Laguna Playhouse in Laguna Beach.
PHOTO CREDIT: Randy Johnson
This play is very well done, the night I came Kelly McIntyre played Joplin and was phenomenal. I’m still in awe that she sang as well as she did for as long as she did. She sounded and acted just like Janis Joplin.
For those in the audience who grew up in the 60s, it was a night of nostalgia. A lady sitting next to me wondered why someone my age would want to see a show about a singer not from my generation (count me out for Justin Bieber: The Musical):“She was our girl. She was different, raw. She lived on the edge.”
Not only was the welcoming, intimate space wonderfully staged and lit, the live onstage band accompanying Joplin was fabulous. Almost every song ended in standing ovation. The overall energy of the room was incredible. My friend didn’t stop moving in his seat or shouting the whole night. You could really feel the love people felt for this Rock Legend.
A Night With Janis Joplin has one more week of shows that are not to be missed!
About Laguna Playhouse
Founded in 1920, the historic Laguna Playhouse is one of the oldest continuously-operating not-for-profit theatres on the West Coast and is proud to be an active participant in the celebrated Laguna Beach arts community. From classic plays and musical comedies to the current off-Broadway smash, cutting edge and traditional music exhibitions, dance festivals and stand-up comedy performances, Laguna Playhouse brings the magical experience of the performing arts direct to over 80,000 patrons each season. A member of the League of Resident Theatres, Laguna Playhouse is also home to the annual Laguna Dance Festival, Laguna Beach Music Festival and Laguna Beach Concert Band.
The box office is open Mondays – Saturdays: 11a.m. to 5 p.m. (open until showtime on performance days); Sundays: 11a.m. – 4p.m.
For more information on all shows and programming visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com
