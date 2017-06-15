Don’t Miss the Best Selling Show in Orange County

The Pageant of the Masters is the Festival of Arts’ crowning jewel and arguably one of the most unique productions in the entire world.

On each evening of the Festival of Arts summer schedule, ticket holders are amazed and enchanted by ninety minutes of tableaux vivants (living pictures), incredibly faithful re­creations of classical and contemporary works of art, with real people posing to look exactly like their counterparts in the original pieces.

An outdoor amphitheater, professional orchestra, original score, live narration, intricate sets, sophisticated lighting, expert staff and hundreds of dedicated volunteers have won recognition for the Pageant of the Masters as the best presentation of its kind.

