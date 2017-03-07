Don’t miss Wedgewood Wedding Experience March 22, 2017

If you are planning to tie the knot, then make plans for a “Wedgewood Wedding Experience” from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22 at the Aliso Viejo Center.

The event will showcase the center’s vast amenities and give couples and families the opportunity to tour the City’s newly renovated property, meet vendors, sample delectable hors d’oeuvres and entrees, toast with drinks and play wedding games. Couples will also have the chance to win free wedding day package enhancements.

Overlooking the golf course at 31 Santa Barbara Drive, the Aliso Viejo Center is the perfect venue for life’s special occasions.

Cost is $20 per couple. For more information and to register, click here.

Kelly Tokarski

KT Community