Don’t waste another Winter’s Knight by missing out on Laguna Playhouse’s production of Sleeping Beauty!

Looking for a family outing that will be fun for your kids but won’t kill your interest? Laguna Playhouse’s production of Sleeping Beauty and her Winter Knight is the perfect solution!

This witty Pantomime written by Kris Lythgoe combines popular culture with a well known Grimm’s fairy tale to make a fun and unique musical theatre experience for the whole family.

Cast of SLEEPING BEAUTY AND HER WINTER KNIGHT

Don’t know what a Pantomime is ? It’s not a pallid mimic on a street corner, nor is it when your Props Master drops the ball. Originating in Great Britain in the 1700s, British Pantomime is a form of children’s theatre that mixes popular stories (ye olde tales) with pop culture and humor. Borrowing from commedia dell’arte, characters are humorously exaggerated and often performed by members of the opposite gender. Although aimed at children, Pantomime humor from time to time ‘ goes over the kids heads’ and caters to the adults in the audience. The audience is encouraged to play along, Laguna’s playbill invites the audience to “shout and participate”. This of course means booing and cheering and quips by a few inebriated audience members are always welcome!

So what does this mean for good ol’ Sleeping Beauty? The production I saw Saturday evening featured the story of sleeping beauty with a musical score of popular pop-songs from the last ten years, for example, All of Me – by John Legend as well as other timeless rock classics well known such as One Way or Another – by Blondie). This progressed the story and also gave the children in the audience something familiar to grab onto. Use of popular culture was also prevalent (no shortage of Wiping or Dabbing here). The story was also filled with endless wit and banter about things happening in the media and places close to home, such as The Prince of Irvine or a kind hello to a seemingly desolate Tustin.

Sleeping Beauty and her Winter Knight features a familiar cast of characters such as Aurora (Cozi Zuehlsdorff of Dolphin Tale Fame), The evil fairy Carabosse (Joely Fisher – Cabaret, Ellen, Desperate Housewives), The Good Fairy (Vonzell Solomon – American Idol) and the handsome Prince (Conor Guzman – NYC based actor/writer), as well as a cast a new characters fitting the Pantomime mold; Nanny Tickle (Jeff Sumner – Genie – Disney’s Aladdin – A Musical Spectacular), The King of Irvine (Barry Pearl – Grease) and Silly Billy (Ben Schrader – The Book of Mormon). As well as an ensemble of adult and child actors and dancers.

Guest star Joely Fisher was maleficent (bum bum tss) as Carabosse, the evil fairy. Fisher carried multiple scenes and solos with grace and expertise as the story’s villain. She took centre stage and kept the audience at attention.

Cozi Zuehlsdorff was charming and impressive as Aurora, she skillfully portrayed the teen ready for adventure. She showed her vocal versatility in many musical numbers.

Conor Guzman shined as the self-centered, thick-headed Prince. Guzman showed excellent comedic ability, a wide vocal range, (not to mention dance ability) and had a perfect understanding of his roll. It was a joy to watch him in scenes when he was not the centre of attention because he was never “off” character wise.

Barry Pearl put his 55-plus theatre experience to good use as Sleeping Beauty’s loving and caring father and King of the kingdom of Laguna although having some ulterior motives.

Benjamin Schrader stole the stage as “Silly Billy”. Schrader’s impeccable comedic timing and acting kept the audience laughing and at the edge of their seats. Schrader interacted directly with the audience with quick witted banter and quips about anything from fellow cast members outfits and crying child participants. Interacting with children takes a level of improvisation that others members of the cast and especially Schrader showed. He was definitely one of my favorites from the show.

Vonzell Solomon showed incredible vocal ability as The Good Fairy in numbers such as “Hero” and “O Holy Night”. Everytime Solomon sang there was an audible gasp of amazement from the audience.

Jeff Sumner is “back in heels” as Nanny Tickle, one half of the main comedic duo alongside Benjamin Schrader. Sumner portrayed femininity and poise like no women could. Sumner kept the audience in stitches with his outstanding comedic timing.

Make sure to make time in your holiday schedule to see this stellar show.

ABOUT THE SCHEDULE AND PRICING

Performances will be Wednesdays, Thursdays & Fridays at 7:30pm; Saturdays at 11:30am; 3:30pm & 7:30pm; Sundays at 11:30am & 3:30pm. There will be additional performances on Tuesday, December 20 at 7:30; Friday, December 23 at 3:30pm & Thursday, December 27 at 11:30am; 3:30pm & 7:30pm. There will be no performance on Saturday, December 24 at 7:30pm or Sunday, December 25.

Ticket prices range from $30 – $70 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Ticket prices are subject to change. Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229.

The box office is open Mondays – Saturdays: 12p.m. to 5 p.m. (open until showtime on performance days); Sundays: 11a.m. – 4p.m. For more information on all shows and programming visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com. For more information on all shows and programming visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com. LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

