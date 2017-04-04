Electronic Waste and Document Shredding Event slated for April 29th – City of Rancho Santa Margarita

Electronic Waste and Document Shredding Event slated for April 29th – City of Rancho Santa MargaritaPosted on April 4th, 2017
The City of Rancho Santa Margarita is offering a free electronic waste disposal service and document shredding event on Saturday, April 29th from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the RSM City Hall parking lot. Safely and responsibly dispose of obsolete electronic waste and prevent identity theft during this “spring cleaning” opportunity. Hard drives are destroyed to Department of Defense (DOD) standards.by
