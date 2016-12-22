ELKS CAMPING CLUB SPREADS CHRISTMAS CHEER AT SOUTH COUNTY OUTREACH

Four members of the Elks Run-A-Ways Camping club paid a visit to the Lake Forest office of the South County Outreach. They came baring gift cards to be distributed at the Outreach’s Christmas Toy Give-Away. Past Wagon Masters Pat Martino and Andy Costello along with club members Frank Gunning and Jim Wessling brought the gifts which were purchased with donations from the Run-A-Ways club members.

South County Outreach Ken Carpenter welcomes Elks Pat Martino, Frank Gunning, Jim Wessling, and Andy Costello

Members choose to make the contribution in lieu of a holiday gift exchange between members every year at their Christmas party. Past Run-A-Ways Wagonmaster Pat Martino said of the event, “Our campers club of thirty-four members is just a small club within the eleven hundred member Mission Viejo, Saddleback Valley Elks Lodge, but our members are happy to help support this worthy organization in this small way.” Martino added, “We bring a stack of $15.00 gift cards and Outreach puts them along with the toys in the family’s Christmas boxes. We expressly ask that they be given to the teenagers in the family so they can buy a small gift for themselves or a gift for another.”

In 1989, Saddleback Community Outreach was founded as a non-profit, non-sectarian organization providing emergency assistance to South Orange County residents. In 2004, Saddleback Community Outreach was re-named South County Outreach to reflect the growing South Orange County community. With the support of community organizations, businesses and individuals, South County Outreach has grown to a $3.2 million dollar organization. In 2016, South County Outreach has distributed almost one million pounds of food and provided 58,836 services to 9,400 South Orange County residents.

Past long time Outreach Director, and still serving as an Outreach volunteer, Ken Carpenter warmly welcomed the Elks and thanked them for their ongoing support. Carpenter said, “We often have toys and gifts for the toddlers and small children but the teenagers seem to be left out. These gift cards are a way we can make certain there is something for them as well as the others.” Mission Viejo/Saddleback Valley Elks Lodge #2444 is celebrating 48 years of service to Saddleback Valley Communities. It is one of 10 lodges in the Orange Coast District of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (BPOE) whose headquarters is in Chicago, Illinois. The BPOE is a charitable organization with a 148-year history of giving. “Elks Care Elks Share”



Andy Costello

Grand Lodge Area 7

Public Relations & Marketing Committeeman