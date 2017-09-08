ELKS CELEBRATE THEIR LABORS AT PARTY ON THE LODGE PATIO

Labor Day and the scorching California sun took the day off to give members a pleasant afternoon of comfortably cool temps and warm fellowship. The Mission Viejo, Saddleback Valley Elks Lodge garden & patio was filled to capacity with members and guests enjoying an afternoon of fun and relaxation and the music of Roy Southerland.

Exalted Ruler (ER) Mike Long welcomed members and guests and reminded visitors that the Lodge’s primary mission is to serve the community. Long added, “We’re always interested in people who want to become members and join us in that service.” A fitting tribute to our Veterans and the memory of 9-11 as well as the victims of hurricane Harvey was then given by ER Long. Members joined hands in a silent prayer for our absent members and deployed military.

Exalted ruler Mike Long giving 9-11 tribute

The afternoon event was made a success thanks to the many Elks member volunteers. Kevin Hughes and Kevin Lindley manned the BBQ grill flipping Burgers and Brats.

Lodge Treasurer Bill Bongartz & Trustee David Tucker cooking sweetcorn

Helping out with plenty of kitchen support were Stephanie Bongartz, Julie Thomas, Donna Pettipas, and Barbara King. Dave Tucker and Bill Bongartz spent the afternoon roasting ears of sweetcorn. A 50/50 raffle was held with proceeds going to Elks charities.

Members of the Lodge Run-A-Ways campers club Jean Chapman and Linda Eilers with Quilt by Sassy Quilters

Tickets were also sold for a beautiful handmade quilt donated by the Sassy Quilters which will be raffled to support the Elks Major Project Handicapped Children’s Fund.

A guest joins Ladies club President Linda Cimmarusti, and sister Debby singing Karaoke

DJ & Lodge member Roy Southerland provided a mix of old and new music and plenty of Karaoke that kept the dance patio jumping throughout the afternoon. He also announced that his tip jar would go half to the Wounded Warriors and half to the Hurricane Harvey Relief fund.

After a wonderfully successful afternoon, ER Long said, “These dedicated Elks members work hard all year serving and helping the needy in the community. They deserve to have an occasional day of fun and relaxation at the Lodge just for themselves and their families.” The Mission Viejo/Saddleback Valley Elks Lodge #2444 is celebrating 48 years of service to Saddleback Valley Communities. It is one of 10 lodges in the Orange Coast District of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (BPOE) whose headquarters is in Chicago, Illinois. The BPOE is a charitable organization with a 149 year history of giving. “Elks Care Elks Share” For information regarding Elks programs or membership, call (949) 830-3557.

By Andy Costello\Elks Grand Lodge Area 7

Marketing & Membership Committeeman

Photos by Su Barker

