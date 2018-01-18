ELKS HONOR MEMBERS FOR YEARS OF SERVICE

Mission Viejo / Saddleback Valley Elks Lodge No. 2444 conducted their annual tribute to members for years of service at a recent meeting.

Five-year members present to receive service pins

This year’s event, which was well attended by Elks members and guests, recognized years of tenure from one (1) to fifty-five (55). Exalted Ruler (“ER”) Mike Long presided over the meeting. Lodge Secretary Laura Lumley acted as master of ceremonies and awarded 162 service pins. Secretary Lumley said of the event, “Pins are awarded for five-year increments of service. We affectionately call it ‘Old Timers Night’ and it is always a fun-filled get-together for the recipients and attendees. There is always lots of storytelling from the older members about the early history of our Lodge.”

Thirty-year members Bob Hauxhurst, Ed Guthrie, and Al Richardson

Over 138 members were awarded five through thirty-year pins. In the most seniors presentations, a 35-year service pin went to Past Exalted Ruler Tom Schreck, and Don Sweetland received a forty-year pin.

Celebrating 55 years of membership and present to receive recognition and 55-year pins were Karl Beierschmitt and Don Lundholm. ER Long said of the event, “Our Lodge prides itself on the increasing numbers of younger men and women who are becoming members. We love to see those young families here enjoying themselves at a Friday night dinner as they are certainly the future of the Elks.” Long added, “Nevertheless, I think it is great when we honor our old timers. They are the people who built and made our Lodge and the Elks the charity organization it is today.”

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks also reached a historic milestone in February as it is celebrating its 150 Anniversary. Plans are in the final stages for a gala 150th birthday party which will take place at the Elks National Convention in San Antonio Texas this coming July. The Mission Viejo / Saddleback Elks Lodge No. 2444, celebrating forty-eight (48) years of service to the Saddleback Valley communities, is one of ten lodges in the Orange Coast District of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (BPOE) whose headquarters is in Chicago, Illinois. The BPOE is a charitable organization with a proud 150-year history of giving, “Elks Care, Elks Share.”

Andy Costello, Lodge Publicity

Marketing & Membership Committeeman



by