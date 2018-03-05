Elks Host “Hail and Farewell” Dinner for Marines

The Mission Viejo / Saddleback Valley Elks 2444 hosted a very special event on March 1 for our friends from Camp Pendleton. Over 120 U.S. Marines from Battalion Landing Team 1/5, who just returned from a deployment with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit this past month, held a “Hail and Farewell” dinner sponsored by the Elks. “Farewells” to the Marines that are leaving for other assignments and “Hails” to the new Marines joining the Battalion.

SgtMaj A J Pompos (left) “Hails” his replacement, SgtMaj Matthew Dorsey who was posted as the new Battalion Sergeant Major of 1st Battalion, 5th Marines

The Elks served up a first-class meal of prime rib, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans and a delicious dessert with some of the guests powering-down a second slab of prime rib!

Past Exalted Ruler, Dave McLeod (left), carves the prime rib as chef Nick Feitz plates

After their meal, many of the Marines took special time to thank their fellow Marines. Lieutenant Colonel Lance Day, Executive Officer of 1st Battalion, 5th Marine, along with all seven of the Company First Sergeants, bid “Farewell” to SgtMaj A. J. Pompos, and fellow MV Elks member, after three years and two deployments as their senior enlisted advisor.

Lieutenant Colonel Lance Day, Executive Officer of 1st Battalion, 5th Marines, along with all seven of the Company First Sergeants, “Farewells” SgtMaj A J Pompos

Pompos will assume his new duties as the Regimental SgtMaj of 7th Marine Regiment on March 29th. After a goodbye to Sergeant Major A J Pompos who is departing to his next post in 29 Palms, CA, the Marines eagerly welcomed in new Staff NCO’s and Officers.

In closing, Sergeant Major A J Pompos stated, “I cannot thank the Elks and all of the volunteers enough for the dinner. It was fantastic. I want to thank the Elks Charity Bingo for offering the Elks facility to hold our event and sponsoring the dinners to all our Marines. Truly Appreciated”. The Elks reciprocated by thanking the Marines for their tireless dedication to service and keeping all Americans safe.

The Elks Lodge room was full-to-capacity. Thanks to the entire Elks staff for serving those who give so much for us

The Mission Viejo/Saddleback Valley Elks Lodge #2444 is celebrating 49 years of service to Saddleback Valley Communities. It is one of 10 lodges in the Orange Coast District of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (BPOE) whose headquarters is in Chicago, Illinois. The BPOE is a charitable organization with a 150-year history of giving. “Elks Care Elks Share” For information regarding Elks programs or membership, call 949 830-3557.

Report and Photos by Mike Klinger

by