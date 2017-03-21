Elks Lodge Installs New Officers

Two hundreds-ten Elks members, families and guests recently celebrated Mission Viejo / Saddleback Valley Elks Lodge No. 2444 (“Elks Lodge”) installation of Officers.

Outgoing Exalted Ruler David McLeod of Mission Viejo expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the members for a very successful year. He praised his Corps of Officers and Committee workers for the numerous charitable accomplishments of the past twelve months and for increasing his membership goal of eleven-hundred men and women members. McLeod also offered his congratulations to the incoming Corps of Officers, pledging his support and wishing them success in the coming year.

First Lady Vicky and Exalted Ruler Mike Long

The new officers will be serving the Lodge for a term of one year starting April 1, 2017. They are: Exalted Ruler (Lodge president) Mike Long of Dove Canyon, Vice Presidents: Leading Knight Mike Klinger of Rancho Santa Margarita, Loyal Knight Jamie Camunas of Lake Forest, David LcLeod will fill in as Lecturing Knight until the position is filled. Also installed were: Lodge Secretary, Richard Heiman of Mission Viejo, Treasurer William (Bill) Bongartz of Lake Forest, Esquire John Lee of Mission Viejo, Chaplain Lane Keran of Rancho Santa Margarita, Five-Year Trustee Past District Deputy Harvey Boelts of San Juan Capistrano, Four-Year Trustee Dave Tucker of Mission Viejo, Three-Year Trustee Vicky Long of Dove Canyon, Two-Year Trustee Frank Scarpine of Mission Viejo and Trustee Chairman Basia Bills of Mission Viejo. Tiler Lia Faase of Laguna Niguel, Inner Guard Richard Capotosta, and Organist Andy Costello of Laguna Hills were also installed.



In his acceptance speech, newly elected Exalted Ruler Mike Long congratulated the outgoing officer corps saying, “This past year was one of the greatest years of accomplishment in our Lodges proud history.” Long said that his motto for the year will be, “Elks Building a Better Community” He pledged to make his year a year of continued growth and increased involvement with the community’s youth, the homeless, our veterans and active military. He highlighted the importance of the Lodge’s continued involvement in charitable works within the Saddleback community.

The Mission Viejo / Saddleback Elks Lodge No. 2444, celebrating forty-five (48) years of service to the Saddleback Valley communities, is one of ten lodges in the Orange Coast District of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (BPOE) whose headquarters is in Chicago, Illinois. The BPOE is a charitable organization with a 149 year history of giving, “Elks Care, Elks Share.”

Andy Costello, Lodge Publicity

Mission Viejo / Saddleback Valley Elks Lodge No. 2444

by