Elks Lodge Member Holiday Party   By Mike Klinger

As tradition has it, the Mission Viejo Saddleback Valley Elks celebrated their annual lodge Christmas Party affectionately known as the Tom & Jerry Party. Tom & Jerry? Yes, an eggnog drink doused with “spices” and can be served cold or hot.

The Sunday event kicked-off with light holiday music by DJ Jim Mouth as everyone mingled, stopped by the Tom & Jerry booth then began their buffet trek as everyone piled their plates high with entrees and goodies, all donated by the guests.

A great afternoon of fun for all

PER Gloria LeCouvre organized a raffled of the beautiful Poinsettia centerpieces, Jim Mouth was a human light-pole singing Frank Sinatra then took a cruise down Whittier Blvd with Donna “Gone” Wild in their Low-Ride-Der.

A warm Happy Birthday to Carol Glover

Sickness and Distress Chairman, Kathy Andrews, with Leading Knight Mike Klinger

Special thanks to PER Dave McLeod, Trustee Basia Bills, Lodge Secretary Laura Lumley, First Lady Vicky Long and Cookie Akesson for the event set-up and supporting the guests. Very fun afternoon all topped off with Karaoke to finish the evening. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

New Elks candidates, Steve and Lorri Steele won matching Poinsettias

The Mission Viejo/Saddleback Valley Elks Lodge #2444 is celebrating 48 years of service to Saddleback Valley Communities.

It is one of 10 lodges in the Orange Coast District of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (BPOE) whose headquarters is in Chicago, Illinois. The BPOE is a charitable organization with a 149-year history of giving. “Elks Care Elks Share” For information regarding Elks programs or membership, call 949-830-3557. Photos by Mike Klinger

Past Exalted Ruler, Richard Williams, “cuts a rug” with Amy Keran

Donna “Gone” Wild with Low-Ride-ER Jim Mouth

by