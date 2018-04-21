Emergency Shelter Site proposed to address the homeless crisis – South Orange County

SOUTH ORANGE COUNTY ASSOCIATION OF MAYORS

April 20, 2018

The Honorable Lisa Bartlett

Supervisor, Fifth District

333 W. Santa Ana Blvd., 5th Floor

Santa Ana, California 92701

Dear Supervisor Bartlett:

The South Orange County Association of Mayors (SOCAM) met on April 19th to discuss a

potential site for an emergency shelter serving the South Orange County Service Planning Area,

as requested U.S. District Judge David Carter. City Officials acknowledge the urgency to find

an emergency shelter location to address the homeless crisis in Orange County.

A site has been identified and presented to the County for its consideration. The address is

7531 E. Santiago Canyon Road, Silverado, CA 29676 (aerial image attached). The

approximately 11-acre site consists of two former school classroom buildings, one of which is

not in active use and contains three classrooms. It is estimated that each classroom could

accommodate at least 20 sleeping cots per room for a total capacity of 60 beds. The site also

includes several large paved and turf areas that could be utilized for additional bed capacity

and/or support services (e.g. mobile services for health and social services as provided and

described by County CEO Frank Kim at the SOCAM meeting). The site is owned in fee simple

interest by the County of Orange and is located within the South Orange County Service

Planning Area (SPA) in unincorporated Orange County.

The City of Lake Forest was not part of the consensus for the Santiago Road site and has

expressed a number of operational concerns regarding this site. Should the County of Orange

wish to move forward with this site to accomplish the court’s directive to locate an emergency

shelter site in the South SPA, all of the South Orange County SPA Mayors have expressed their

desire and interest in working collaboratively and cooperatively with the County and the City of

Lake Forest to address any operational concerns.

The Mayors of the South Orange County SPA are ready to take all steps necessary to move

forward expediently with the site as an emergency homeless shelter. The cities also understand

that the court is ready to assist jurisdictions in this process should legal challenges arise. The

County has direct experience in developing and implementing such a plan, having recently done

so in less than 90 days at The Courtyard (former OCTA bus depot) in Santa Ana. The site’s

smaller size and current improvements to electrical, plumbing and mechanical systems, should

enable the site to be quickly opened.

One noteworthy issue identified as a potential concern is transportation. SOCAM believes

transportation logistics can be overcome through partnerships with non-profit providers or

others, such as Lyft, Uber and the Yellow Cab contract that the Board of Supervisors may be

considering at a future meeting. Shuttle services similar to those used for other emergencies

shelters may also be considered.

South Orange County City Officials have also recommended that the County initiate a

partnership with the California Conservation Corps to create a jobs and transitional housing

program at Los Pinos Forestry Camp. City Officials agree this could be an excellent opportunity

to provide additional support services and to establish a jobs training program through the

California Conservation Corps for those willing to accept employment. The jobs training program

could serve as an important mechanism to provide employment and skills training and

to assist in the transition out of homelessness.

SOCAM is advancing the date of their next meeting to continue this important dialog. We are

confident that the County will thoughtfully deliberate on the identified site and provide feedback

and further collaborative suggestions prior to the next SOCAM meeting date, May 10th.

Best Regards,

South Orange County Association of Mayors

by