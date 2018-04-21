Emergency Shelter Site proposed to address the homeless crisis – South Orange County

Emergency Shelter Site proposed to address the homeless crisis – South Orange CountyPosted on April 21st, 2018
SOUTH ORANGE COUNTY ASSOCIATION OF MAYORS
April 20, 2018
The Honorable Lisa Bartlett
Supervisor, Fifth District
333 W. Santa Ana Blvd., 5th Floor
Santa Ana, California 92701
Dear Supervisor Bartlett:
The South Orange County Association of Mayors (SOCAM) met on April 19th to discuss a
potential site for an emergency shelter serving the South Orange County Service Planning Area,
as requested U.S. District Judge David Carter. City Officials acknowledge the urgency to find
an emergency shelter location to address the homeless crisis in Orange County.
A site has been identified and presented to the County for its consideration. The address is
7531 E. Santiago Canyon Road, Silverado, CA 29676 (aerial image attached). The
approximately 11-acre site consists of two former school classroom buildings, one of which is
not in active use and contains three classrooms. It is estimated that each classroom could
accommodate at least 20 sleeping cots per room for a total capacity of 60 beds. The site also
includes several large paved and turf areas that could be utilized for additional bed capacity
and/or support services (e.g. mobile services for health and social services as provided and
described by County CEO Frank Kim at the SOCAM meeting). The site is owned in fee simple
interest by the County of Orange and is located within the South Orange County Service
Planning Area (SPA) in unincorporated Orange County.
The City of Lake Forest was not part of the consensus for the Santiago Road site and has
expressed a number of operational concerns regarding this site. Should the County of Orange
wish to move forward with this site to accomplish the court’s directive to locate an emergency
shelter site in the South SPA, all of the South Orange County SPA Mayors have expressed their
desire and interest in working collaboratively and cooperatively with the County and the City of
Lake Forest to address any operational concerns.
The Mayors of the South Orange County SPA are ready to take all steps necessary to move
forward expediently with the site as an emergency homeless shelter. The cities also understand
that the court is ready to assist jurisdictions in this process should legal challenges arise. The
County has direct experience in developing and implementing such a plan, having recently done
so in less than 90 days at The Courtyard (former OCTA bus depot) in Santa Ana. The site’s
smaller size and current improvements to electrical, plumbing and mechanical systems, should
enable the site to be quickly opened.
One noteworthy issue identified as a potential concern is transportation. SOCAM believes
transportation logistics can be overcome through partnerships with non-profit providers or
others, such as Lyft, Uber and the Yellow Cab contract that the Board of Supervisors may be
considering at a future meeting. Shuttle services similar to those used for other emergencies
shelters may also be considered.
South Orange County City Officials have also recommended that the County initiate a
partnership with the California Conservation Corps to create a jobs and transitional housing
program at Los Pinos Forestry Camp. City Officials agree this could be an excellent opportunity
to provide additional support services and to establish a jobs training program through the
California Conservation Corps for those willing to accept employment. The jobs training program
could serve as an important mechanism to provide employment and skills training and
to assist in the transition out of homelessness.
SOCAM is advancing the date of their next meeting to continue this important dialog. We are
confident that the County will thoughtfully deliberate on the identified site and provide feedback
and further collaborative suggestions prior to the next SOCAM meeting date, May 10th.
Best Regards,
South Orange County Association of Mayors
by