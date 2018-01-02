Emerson String Quartet Partners with Calidore String Quartet  at Segerstrom Center for the Arts 

Concert Features Works by Pulitzer Prize-Winning Composer Caroline Shaw,

R. Strauss, Bruckner, Shostakovich and Mendelssohn February 8, 2018

Samueli Theater

The Emerson String Quartet, one of the giants of the classical music world and a cornerstone of the Center’s annual Chamber Series, is joined by the exceptional young Calidore String Quartet to perform works from the string quintet, sextet and octet repertories on Thursday, February 8 at 7:45 p.m. in Samueli Theater.

“The Emerson String Quartet” has performed at the Center nearly every season for more than 25 years and its members have acted as mentors for the Calidore, which has won nearly every major chamber music prize available, including the inaugural M-Prize International Chamber Music Competition Grand Prize, the largest prize for chamber music in the world.

The performance will include First Essay: Nimrod by American composer, musician and vocalist Caroline Adelaide Shaw, the youngest winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Music.

Also on the program will be works by Richard Strauss, Anton Bruckner, Dimitri Shostakovich and Felix Mendelssohn.

