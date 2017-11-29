CREATE NEW MEMORIES THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Celebrate Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™ with Hogsmeade™ village transformed with enchanting spirit, festive décor and new holiday-themed food, drinks, and entertainment. Experience the all-new holiday spectacle with dazzling lights and music cast against the majestic backdrop of Hogwarts™ castle.

JOIN THE GRINCH™ AND MAX FOR THE RETURN OF GRINCHMAS™

Spend your holiday with The Grinch™, Max and all of Who-ville during the most Who-tacular Grinchmas™ celebration ever at Universal Studios Hollywood™.Listen to cheery Christmas carols from the Wholiday Singers, share laughs with a Who neighbor, and even snap a Seuss-y selfie with The Grinch™ and Max for festive holiday memories that will last a lifetime. Join the holiday celebration on select dates Dec. 2 – Dec. 31.

ENJOY THE HOLIDAYS AT UNIVERSAL STUDIOS HOLLYWOOD™ WITH FLEXPAY

Annual Passes now available with new low monthly payments using FlexPay for less than $6 a month!*

Enjoy all the thrills and adventure again and again with over 250 available days, including over 50 weekend days.

– Come any day on the first visit

– Black-outs apply only to return visits

– Includes special Pass Member benefits

*Estimated monthly payments after $110 down payment per Pass. Available online only.

HOLIDAY FUN AT UNIVERSAL CITYWALK®

Celebrate the holidays at Universal CityWalk® with free live entertainment Fridays through Sundays now through Dec. 23. And take your photo with Santa and his sleigh on select days throughout the holiday season.

Photo credits: Universal Studios

