ENJOY THE HOLIDAYS AT UNIVERSAL STUDIOS HOLLYWOOD™ WITH FLEXPAY

Posted on November 29th, 2017

Happenings, News

CREATE NEW MEMORIES THIS HOLIDAY SEASON
Celebrate Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter with Hogsmeade village transformed with enchanting spirit, festive décor and new holiday-themed food, drinks, and entertainment. Experience the all-new holiday spectacle with dazzling lights and music cast against the majestic backdrop of Hogwarts castle.

 

JOIN THE GRINCH AND MAX FOR THE RETURN OF GRINCHMAS
Spend your holiday with The Grinch, Max and all of Who-ville during the most Who-tacular Grinchmas celebration ever at Universal Studios Hollywood.Listen to cheery Christmas carols from the Wholiday Singers, share laughs with a Who neighbor, and even snap a Seuss-y selfie with The Grinch and Max for festive holiday memories that will last a lifetime.

Join the holiday celebration on select dates Dec. 2 – Dec. 31.

Annual Passes now available with new low monthly payments using FlexPay for less than $6 a month!*

Enjoy all the thrills and adventure again and again with over 250 available days, including over 50 weekend days.
– Come any day on the first visit
– Black-outs apply only to return visits
– Includes special Pass Member benefits

*Estimated monthly payments after $110 down payment per Pass. Available online only.

HOLIDAY FUN AT UNIVERSAL CITYWALK®
Celebrate the holidays at Universal CityWalk® with free live entertainment Fridays through Sundays now through Dec. 23. And take your photo with Santa and his sleigh on select days throughout the holiday season.

Photo credits: Universal Studios

