ENJOY THE HOLIDAYS AT UNIVERSAL STUDIOS HOLLYWOOD™ WITH FLEXPAYPosted on November 29th, 2017
ENJOY THE HOLIDAYS AT UNIVERSAL STUDIOS HOLLYWOOD™ WITH FLEXPAY
Annual Passes now available with new low monthly payments using FlexPay for less than $6 a month!*
Enjoy all the thrills and adventure again and again with over 250 available days, including over 50 weekend days.
– Come any day on the first visit
– Black-outs apply only to return visits
– Includes special Pass Member benefits
*Estimated monthly payments after $110 down payment per Pass. Available online only.
HOLIDAY FUN AT UNIVERSAL CITYWALK®
Celebrate the holidays at Universal CityWalk® with free live entertainment Fridays through Sundays now through Dec. 23. And take your photo with Santa and his sleigh on select days throughout the holiday season.
Photo credits: Universal Studiosby