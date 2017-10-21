Enjoy Spooktacular fun for the entire family at the Fall Family Festival, sponsored in partnership with SAMLARC and the City of Rancho Santa Margarita

​

Trick-or-Treat in a fun and safe environment, enjoy multiple inflatables and bounce houses, partake in the costume contest and join the child and pet costume parade while you listen to music and play games. Capture memories at our festive photo backdrop and purchase refreshments throughout the event from local vendors. Entrance is complimentary for SAMLARC members.

Date: Tuesday, October 31

Time: 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Where: Central Park

Be sure to bring your trick-or-treat bags to fill at the booths around the park!

Also, you can print the waiver by clicking here to speed up registration at the event.

Interested in hosting a “Spooktacular” Community Booth where you can dress up, promote your local business and provide treats at this event?

For more information, or to sign up, please contact, Marley Sansom, SAMLARC Community Lifestyle Manager, at 949.709.0013, Marley.Sansom@FSResidential.com or Wendi Redington, City of RSM Community Services Supervisor, at (949) 216-9700, wredington@cityofrsm.org.