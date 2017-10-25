Exciting Latin Jazz Ensemble Performs At Saddleback College

Jazz Studies at Saddleback College presents System VI on Tuesday, November 7, at 7:30 p.m. in the McKinney Theatre.

This Latin Jazz ensemble began as the ghost band for Francisco Aguabella. Now the ensemble features music by British expat Benn Clatworthy, Bolivian stowaway Yayo Morales, and award-winning composer Joey Sellers.

Tickets are $10 general; $7 student/seniors. Call the ticket office at 949-582-4656 to order your tickets or online at www.saddleback.edu/arts.

Jazz Studies at Saddleback College emphasizes creativity through improvisation and ensemble performance. Focusing on the historical, theoretical and intuitive aspects of this American music, Director Joey Sellers and an outstanding cadre of nationally recognized musicians comprise the jazz faculty.

Curricula include Improvisation, Jazz Composition and Arranging, Jazz History Syllabus, Jazz History Audio, Jazz History Podcast, Jazz Piano, Saddleback Big Band, Jazz Lab Ensemble, and Combos.

Saddleback College is located at 28000 Marguerite Pkwy in Mission Viejo, just east of Interstate 5 at the Avery Parkway exit. Free parking is available in Lot 12. Take Avery Parkway to Marguerite Parkway and turn left. Turn right into the first campus entrance and take the second left to Theatre Circle. Parking Lot 12 is on the right.

For more information on Saddleback College and its programs, please visit www.saddleback.edu.

For Fine Arts events, visit www.saddleback.edu/arts

Photo credit: Saddleback College

