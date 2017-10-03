Exclusive Residency News From 3-D Theatricals

3-D Theatricals (3DT), one of Southern California’s most critically acclaimed, award-winning Broadway musical theater production companies, has accepted exclusive residency as providers of an annual Broadway series at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA), it was announced today by T.J. Dawson, Executive Producer/Artistic Director of 3-D Theatricals.



“The City of Cerritos is honored to be the exclusive presenter of 3-D Theatricals’ Broadway productions at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts said Cerritos Mayor Grace Hu.”

Mayor Hu went on to say “3DT joined the CCPA as a Broadway Performance Partner in 2016 and has a solid reputation for producing Broadway-caliber musicals. We look forward to the excellent shows that 3DT will be presenting at our theatre.”

Following a warm reception by the CCPA and their audiences who enjoyed 3DT’s 2016-2017 season of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Once on This Island, Oklahoma!, and Monty Python’s Spamalot, 3-D Theatricals looks forward to their new cooperative partnership with CCPA which includes a three week run of all shows in their Broadway series.

Prior to taking residence at Cerritos, 3-D Theatricals will present their farewell 2017-2018 season at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center (RBPAC).

Young Frankenstein, the hit cult-film-turned-musical tells the story of a serious young doctor who is desperately trying to escape the mad scientist legacy of his family name, leads off the season October 6 – 15. Million Dollar Quartet, inspired by the recording session that brought together rock ‘n’ roll icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins for the first and only time, follows February 9 – 18.

An encore production of Jason Robert Brown’s Parade, a profound look at a true historic, yet sadly still relevant story of hatred rooted in the fear of those who are different, takes center stage June 15 – 24.

Closing out the season August 3 – 12 is and the worldwide mega hit Mamma Mia!, a musical comedy about mothers, daughters, old friends, and new family. 3DT is the first west coast regional company granted the rights to mount their own production… which promises to be packed with energy and enthusiasm and your favorite ABBA hits!

“As a heartfelt thank you to our patrons in Redondo Beach, its surrounding communities and the overall area support of 3DT shows since 2012,” said T.J. Dawson, “we have cultivated a one-time offer to all current RBPAC season subscribers to become priority Broadway Series season subscribers at Cerritos.

We are also offering the opportunity for future subscribers to receive limited select tickets to preview any of 3DT’s 2017-2018 productions. We have always felt welcome and appreciated in Redondo, but are anxious to finally settle down in a permanent home with great hope that all of our Redondo patrons will consider remaining a part of our extended family by following us to Cerritos.”

3DT 2017-2018 Season at Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts:

Young Frankenstein (October 20 – 29, 2017); Million Dollar Quartet (February 23 – March 4, 2018; Parade (June 1 – 10); Mamma Mia! (August 17 – 26).

For further ticket information call the 3-D THEATRICALS BOX OFFICE: 714 589-2770, Ext. 1. Hours: Monday – Friday 11:00 am – 5:00 pm. 12:00 – 4:00 pm Saturday; or visit 3dtheatricals.org.

