Exhibitors sought for Mission Viejo Community Health Fair

If you are a local health or wellness organization and are interested in some great exposure, register today to take part in Mission Viejo’s Community Health Fair in February.

The Community Health Fair is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. February 25 at the Norman P. Murray Community and Senior Center, 24932 Veterans Way.

Local wellness businesses and providers are invited to display their healthy programs and products during the event that is designed to benefit residents throughout the community. The Community Health Fair complements the City’s designation as a Healthy Eating Active Living (HEAL) city. Fitness, nutrition, mental health, chiropractic care and financial health along with and other types of businesses are encouraged to take part.

Sponsorship opportunities start at $75 for nonprofit organizations. Applications should be submitted by February 10, 2017.

For more information, contact mvhealthfair@cityofmissionviejo.org or visit http://cityofmissionviejo.org/events/healthfair.

Kelly Tokarski

Public Information Specialist

City of Mission Viejo