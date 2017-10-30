Fall Admission Open House – The Discovery Preparatory School

October 30th, 2017

  • The Discovery Prep School (map)

Along with a campus tour, attendees will learn about “The Discovery Difference,” our unique Quest-Based Learning Opportunities.

Our faculty will speak about our future-forward, college-preparatory academics, our contemporary rock music and arts program, and our fitness and wellness classes and athletic teams.

Lastly, our Director of Admissions and Wellness will speak about our admissions process and our financial aid opportunities.

2 Liberty
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Call for more Information

949.939.8320

 

