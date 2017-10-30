Fall Admission Open House – The Discovery Preparatory School

Fall Admission Open House – The Discovery Preparatory SchoolPosted on October 30th, 2017
Along with a campus tour, attendees will learn about “The Discovery Difference,” our unique Quest-Based Learning Opportunities.
Our faculty will speak about our future-forward, college-preparatory academics, our contemporary rock music and arts program, and our fitness and wellness classes and athletic teams.
Lastly, our Director of Admissions and Wellness will speak about our admissions process and our financial aid opportunities.
2 Liberty
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Call for more Information
949.939.8320
by