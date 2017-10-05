Fall Family Festival – City Of RSM

Tuesday, October 31st

2:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m.

Central Park



Enjoy Spooktacular fun for the entire family at the Fall Family Festival, sponsored in partnership with SAMLARC and the City of Rancho Santa Margarita.

Trick-or-Treat in a fun and safe environment, enjoy multiple inflatables and bounce houses, partake in the costume contest and join the child and pet costume parade while you listen to music and play games.

Capture memories at our festive photo backdrop and purchase refreshments throughout the event from local vendors.

Please visit the SAMLARC website for more information.