Family Fun Night with Kids Imagine Nation “Halloween Episode” Friday, October 13, 2017

Family Fun Night with Kids Imagine Nation “Halloween Episode” Friday, October 13, 2017Posted on September 29th, 2017
KIDS IMAGINE NATION is a high-energy, interactive children’s musical. Come sing and dance along with Aaron, Rachel, and Beatz the Robot in their original theatrical show. There is no better way to celebrate Friday 13th than taking part of the spooktacular fun of Kids Imagine Nation. So, bring the family, wear your costume and bring your dancing shoes. This will be a Halloween adventure you will never forget!
Date: October 13, 2017
Time: 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Address: Sea Country Center
24602 Aliso Creek Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
24602 Aliso Creek Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Contact: (949) 425-5100
Cost: $5 – Register online at CityofLagunaNiguel.org/Registration, In Office, Fax, or Mail in
Link: Event Flyer