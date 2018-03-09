“FASHION IS TIMELESS”  THE 43rd ANNUAL MISSION VIEJO ELKS’ LADIES FASHION SHOW

The 43rd Annual Fashion Show presented by the Mission Viejo, Saddleback Valley Elks’ Ladies Club was held on March 3rd at the Elks’ Lodge. The event raised $5,500 for Elks’ Charities. Chairmen, Laura Lumley, and First Lady Vicky Long, along with many volunteers transformed the Elks Lodge into a “Fashion is Timeless” atmosphere with hanging giant clocks and fashion pictures from yesteryears. Hourglasses adorned the tables as centerpieces along with the lovely programs created by Mike Klinger and printed by ProType Printing. Our strong Elk Brothers did an awesome job setting up, decorating and taking the stage apart.

Ladies Club Vice President Barbara King & daughters L to R Julie Pedroza, Barbara, and Suzy Irwin

Bill Bongartz, Lane Keran, and Harvey Ohman turned the game room into a private dressing room. Our own lodge organist and DJ, Andy Costello, provided the appropriate music for shopping, dining, and modeling. Greeters were Sandra Jacobs and Pat Ohman. Vendors, Deena’s Boutique Collection, Crush Crush Couture Jewelry, Custom Designed Handbags by Shahnaz, Fancy That Gifts, Crafts by Yoshi, Senegence/Lipsense, Terri’s Creative Crafts, Farah’s Jewelry & Bag Collection, Patties Pendant Creations, GeorgeAnn’s 8 Gems, Joan Biesiada, Stella Star Soaps & Candles, The Bead Lady, Nails by Karen, and My Style in a Snap Jewelry, had unique, custom made, merchandise for any and everyone. Throughout the day, PER Charles T. Hart, ER Mike Long, Leading Knight Mike Klinger, & Chaplain Lane Keran were serving cocktails. Our kitchen Chefs, Dennis Boelts, Kevin Lindley, and Harvey Boelts prepared a delicious luncheon of chicken on rice pilaf, tortellini broccoli salad, rolls, and Laura & Vicky’s Hazelnut Mousse with Pirouette Cookie.

Sandy Scarpini & friends enjoying a fabulous luncheon before the show

Girl Scouts from Troop #1383 served the luncheon and received a donation from the Ladies Club. Photographer, Dennis Lumley, was busy all day taking pictures of vendors, shoppers, and of course, the models on the stage. 175 ladies enjoyed the latest spring fashions from Stein Mart, CAllie Girl Boutique, Bella Terra Women, and Fashion-4-Ever stores. They all looked fantastic whether they were wearing a casual, daytime, or a dressy outfit.

The models take the stage for the grand finale

The models, Christine Atwood, Carol Bryan, Carmen Duran, Sandra Jacobs, Barbara King, Dana Lamphere, Susan Lee, Judy Longi, Liz Marquez, Vera Pavelec, Amber Popma and Gail Reavis were assisted in the dressing room by Elizabeth Hazel. PER Hal Mattson and PER Jim Humphrey escorted the models to and from the stage. Raffle Tickets were sold by Barbara Coppola & Diana Wilson. A thank you for the raffle donations: $100 Money Clock by Gail Reavis, Centerpieces by Laura, Gift Cards by High Park Tap House, Gift Card from Z Nails, Vendor Prizes, Stephanie Bongartz, Stein Mart, Callie Girl, Bella Terra, & Fashion-4-Ever. The biggest thank you goes to everyone that participated in making the 43rd Annual Fashion Show successful for our Elks’ Charities.

By Pat Ohman, Elks’ Ladies Member

Photo Credits: Mission Viejo, Saddleback Valley Elks

by