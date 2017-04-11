FESTIVAL OF ARTS OFF-SITE EXHIBITS

FESTIVAL OF ARTS THIRD FLOOR GALLERY AT WELLS FARGO BANK
260 Ocean Avenue, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 (Third Floor)
(949) 494-1145, www.foapom.com
Open Monday – Friday from 9am – 6pm, Saturday 9am – 4pm
Fresh Faces
April 12 – June 14, 2017
Located on the third floor of the Wells Fargo building in Downtown Laguna Beach, the Festival of Arts presents Fresh Faces April 12 through June 14. This exhibit is a fascinating look into the world of the innovative and fresh new artwork from prestigious artists recently juried into the Festival of Arts. The artists and mediums being presented are Lesli Bonanni (pastels), Rachelle Chuang (mixed media), Jacques Garnier (photography), John Hartl (sculpture), Jonathan Hunt (printmaking), Pil Ho Lee (oils), Kathe Madrigal (oils), Brandon Medrano (printmaking), Jeff Rovner (photography), and Joy Vansell (printmaking).
FOASOUTH AT ACTIVE CULTURE
1006 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
(949) 494-1145, www.foapom.com
Open Monday – Friday from 10am – 9pm, Saturday & Sunday 8am – 9pm
Marjorie Sawyer & Walter Reiss
April 7 – June 9, 2017
Opened as a collaboration between Festival of the Arts and Active Culture, foaSOUTH serves visitors and residents of Laguna Beach by promoting Festival-related exhibitions throughout the year. April 7 through June 9, Marjorie Sawyer & Walter Reiss join together in a two-person exhibit at foaSOUTH. These two artists have had a major influence on ceramicists with exploring the boundaries of clay and glazes. Their unique approaches have resulted in distinctive and sometimes, whimsical ceramic objects.
