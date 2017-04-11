FESTIVAL OF ARTS OFF-SITE EXHIBITS

FESTIVAL OF ARTS THIRD FLOOR GALLERY AT WELLS FARGO BANK

260 Ocean Avenue, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 (Third Floor)

(949) 494-1145, www.foapom.com

Open Monday – Friday from 9am – 6pm, Saturday 9am – 4pm

Fresh Faces

April 12 – June 14, 2017

Located on the third floor of the Wells Fargo building in Downtown Laguna Beach, the Festival of Arts presents Fresh Faces April 12 through June 14. This exhibit is a fascinating look into the world of the innovative and fresh new artwork from prestigious artists recently juried into the Festival of Arts. The artists and mediums being presented are Lesli Bonanni (pastels), Rachelle Chuang (mixed media), Jacques Garnier (photography), John Hartl (sculpture), Jonathan Hunt (printmaking), Pil Ho Lee (oils), Kathe Madrigal (oils), Brandon Medrano (printmaking), Jeff Rovner (photography), and Joy Vansell (printmaking).

FOASOUTH AT ACTIVE CULTURE

1006 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach, CA 92651

(949) 494-1145, www.foapom.com

Open Monday – Friday from 10am – 9pm, Saturday & Sunday 8am – 9pm

Marjorie Sawyer & Walter Reiss

April 7 – June 9, 2017

Opened as a collaboration between Festival of the Arts and Active Culture, foaSOUTH serves visitors and residents of Laguna Beach by promoting Festival-related exhibitions throughout the year. April 7 through June 9, Marjorie Sawyer & Walter Reiss join together in a two-person exhibit at foaSOUTH. These two artists have had a major influence on ceramicists with exploring the boundaries of clay and glazes. Their unique approaches have resulted in distinctive and sometimes, whimsical ceramic objects.

