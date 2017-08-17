Festival of Arts Weekly Events: Saturday, August 19 – Friday, August 25, 2017

Daily Live Music Schedule



Dates/Times: July 5 – August 31

Daily 5:30 – 7:30pm

Cost: Free with Festival Admission



Saturday, August 19: Kiki Ebsen’s Joni Mitchell Project

Sunday, August 20: Missiles of October



Adult and Teen Art Workshops

Exotic Glazes with Marty Barth

Date: Saturday, August 19

Time: 10am – 12:30pm

Cost: $50



This class is an introduction to the world of exotic glazes, showcasing the techniques behind unusual glazes not readily available to the general public. Using a ceramic piece created by Instructor Marty Barth, students will apply color and shine to their clay base. Participants will receive step-by-step instruction on proper application technique to create a stunning one-of-a-kind masterpiece.

Discover your inner artist at the Festival of Art’s Adult and Teen Art Workshops! Ages 13 and up. Reservations preferred. For full schedule and reservations, visit LagunaFestivalofArts.org.

Concerts on the Green – FEATURED EVENT!

Poncho Sanchez and his Latin Jazz Band



Date: Saturday, August 19

Time: 1 – 2:30pm

Cost: Free with Festival admission



The 2017 Festival of Arts Concert on the Green series comes to a close with a not-to-be-missed performance by the legendary Poncho Sanchez and his Latin Jazz Band. For more than three decades as both a leader and a sideman, conguero Poncho Sanchez has stirred up a fiery stew of straight-ahead jazz, gritty soul music, and infectious melodies and rhythms from a variety of Latin American and South American sources. His influences are numerous, but among the more prominent figures that influenced his music are two of the primary architects of Latin jazz – conga drummer/composer Chano Pozo and trumpeter Dizzy Gillespie. Concerts on the Green, sponsored by Cambria Estate Vineyards and Winery, are free with Festival of Arts Admission.

Wine & Painting Nights

Path to Sea with Mike Tauber

Date: Saturday, August 19

Time: 8:30 – 10pm

Cost: $50 material fee



Uncork your creativity this summer at the Festival of Arts! Enjoy a fun painting workshop, while surrounded by beautiful art. Learn easy acrylic step-by-step processes, as taught by noted Festival exhibitor Mike Tauber. Beginners and all levels are invited – take home your finished masterpiece! All supplies and complimentary wine or beverage are included.

$50 materials fee per person, per class. For adults 21 and up. Reservations required. For full schedule and reservations, visit LagunaFestivalofArts.org.

A Salute to the Arts



Date: Sunday, August 20

Time: 2 – 4pm

Cost: Free with Festival Admission



The Festival introduces a new event, sponsored by PBS SoCal, inspired by the original Festival of Arts, which included a variety of artistic endeavors including theater, literature, dance and more. On August 20, “A Salute to the Arts” features a performance of Music: From Jobim to Djivan – Great Composers of Bossa Nova.

Brazilian Bossa Nova writers took America by storm in the 1960’s led by Antonio Carlos Jobim whos numerous massive hits included “Girl From Ipanema” and “Corcovado.” The Bossa Nova movement had various contributors including many brilliant composers, such as Djivian, Dori Caymmi, and Milton Nascimento. Grammy Nominated Anne Walsh and Tom Zink will perform some of the great music of these iconic composers as well as contemporary Brazilian composer Kleber Jorge, who will join Anne and Tom onstage.

Monday, Aug 21: String Revolution

Tuesday, Aug 22: Chase Huna introduced by Steve Oliver (part of the Rising Stars Music series)

Wednesday, Aug 23: True Willie and the Boys

Thursday, Aug 24: Brian Simpson (part of the Art, Jazz, Wine & Chocolate series)

Friday, Aug 25: Nita Whitaker (part of the Step into the Spotlight Music series)

Youth Arts Education Workshops



Dates/Times: July 5 – August 31

Mondays – Fridays 11am & 1pm

Cost: $15+ material fee/session



Bring out that creative spark in your young artist at the Youth Arts Education Days this summer at the Festival of Arts. Kids will enjoy art classes taught by professional Festival artists in mixed-media, jewelry making, collage and more. Meanwhile, parents will have free time to view the artwork on display throughout the Festival grounds. Festival artists will also share some of their creative techniques in a fun and friendly environment that will inspire your kids to come back every week! Open to children ages 5 – 12. Reservations required. For schedule and reservations, visit LagunaFestivalofArts.org.

Monday, Aug 21: Illustration (11am), Painting (1pm)

Tuesday, Aug 22: Ceramics (11am), Fiber Art (1pm)

Wednesday, Aug 23: Collage (11am), Watercolors (1pm)

Thursday, Aug 24: Ceramics (11am), Sculpture (1pm)

Friday, Aug 25: Recycled Art (11am), Cyanotype (1pm)

Art & Story Time

“Pigs and a Blanket” by James Burks

Date: Monday, August 21

Time: 11am – 12noon

Cost: Free with Festival admission

Art and Story Time is a weekly series for children 5 and under. Every Monday from 11am – 12noon, enjoy a different book read aloud plus a hands-on art project. There may even be special surprise visits from illustrators, story characters, and more. Fun for children and their parents!

Pig siblings Henry and Henrietta love their green blanket. It is soft, it smells good, and it makes a great cape! As much as they each love playing with the blanket, they don’t love sharing it. Will ripping it in two solve all their problems? Author/illustrator James Burks has created a funny, relatable, sweet story about two pigs who, despite their individual interests pulling them in different directions, really prefer to remain side by side.

Art Talks and Tea

“The Art Behind the Pageant”



Date: Wednesday, August 23

Time: 12 – 1pm

Cost: Free with Festival admission



Director Diane Challis Davy discusses the artistry behind the scenes of the Pageant of the Masters. This is one of several topics discussed at the Festival’s weekly Art Talks, sponsored by Gelsons. For the Festival’s 85th anniversary, as a nod to the first art show, the Festival is adding tea for patrons to enjoy while artists lead conversations about their medium, inspiration, and careers in this fascinating and stimulating series.

Art, Jazz, Wine & Chocolate

Live Performance by Brian Simpson

Date: Thursday, August 24

Time: 5:30 – 7:30pm

Cost: $20 in addition to Festival admission



Chocolate, wine, and all that jazz sweetens up the Festival of Arts this summer! On Thursday nights, indulge your senses at the Art, Jazz, Wine and Chocolate series. Sample a wide variety of Kendall-Jackson wines expertly selected to compliment and enhance the nuanced flavor of high-end chocolates from XAN Confections. The Festival’s casual and classy outdoor setting, together with the soulful sounds of jazz surrounded by fine art, creates an ideal evening for friends, sweethearts, and family.

Inspired keyboardist, composer, prolific studio musician and producer Brian Simpson is a master of all he purveys. His eloquent approach to playing, sophisticated harmonics sense, bluesy overtones, R&B flavor and keen sense on how to craft a song that stands the test of time have made him the go-to man for many. Through the years Simpson has been revered for his unparalleled ability to compose unforgettable melodies and irresistible grooves.

Concerts are free; Wine and Chocolate pairings (21 and over) are $20 in addition to Festival of Arts admission. Limited seating available in reserved section for an additional $25 per person by calling (800) 487-3378.

Adult and Teen Art Workshops

Gouache with Dennis Zervas

Date: Friday, August 25

Time: 5 – 7:30pm

Cost: $50 material fee

Learn all about the art of gouache! Gouache is similar to watercolor, but rather than working with transparent washes from light to dark, gouache has a stronger pigment and allows the artist to apply lighter tones on top of darker ones. In this class you’ll learn the basic properties of gouache and explore the fundamental techniques of this unique medium.

Celebrating its 85th anniversary in 2017, the Festival of Arts is one of the most highly-acclaimed juried fine art shows featuring the artwork of 140 award-winning artists. In the newly renovated, multi-million dollar facility, patrons may enjoy the work of exhibiting artists, demonstrations and art workshops, daily art tours, live music, special events, on-site restaurants and much more. For a full listing of events, visit LagunaFestivalofArts.org. The Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters are sponsored in part by Southern California Acura Dealers, Fidelity Investments, KOST Radio 103.5, and the Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel.

DATES & TIMES

July 5 – August 31, 2017

Open daily from 10am – 11:30pm

Early closing August 26 at 1pm

TICKET INFORMATION

General Admission: Weekdays $8, Weekends $12

Students & Seniors: Weekdays $5, Weekends $8

Free Admission for Children 12 and under, Military, and Laguna Beach Residents.

Passport to the Arts:

A special promotion (funded in part by Bank of America): Passport to the Arts for only $24. Includes unlimited admission all summer long to the Festival of Arts, the Sawdust Art Festival and Laguna Art-A-Fair. Enjoy works of art by more than 500 artists, 300 hands-on workshops, dozens of special events, plus a one time, all-day free parking pass with each Passport purchased. Order online at www.LagunaBeachPassport.com. Passports also available for purchase on-site at each festival location during the summer. Offer excludes Pageant of the Masters. Valid June 30 – September 3, 2017.

LOCATION

Festival of Arts Grounds

650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, CA 92651

FOR INFORMATION & TICKETS

(800) 487-3378

www.LagunaFestivalofArts.org

ABOUT THE ORGANIZATION

The Festival of Arts, a non-profit 501(c)(3), has always been a local leader that has helped with the growth and development of the community and the arts in Laguna Beach. Established in 1932, the Festival of Arts’ mission is to promote, produce and sponsor events and activities that encourage the appreciation, study and performance of the arts. For every summer for 85 years, the Festival of Arts has produced two world-class events: The Festival of Arts Fine Art Show and the Pageant of the Masters. Together both shows attract more than 250,000 visitors into Laguna Beach.

Media contact

Sharbie Higuchi

Director of Marketing and Public Relations

Meghan Perez

Marketing & Public Relations Coordinator | Festival of Arts

